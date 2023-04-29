Hoffman hunter captures outdoor adventures for his social media venture, Chasing Lite Media

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Kaleb Getz, 21, of Hoffman, and some of his close friends have always had a passion for hunting, fishing and basically anything outdoors but Getz has another interest as well — video and photography work.

Those passions and interests led him to create Chasing Lite Media — the name of his Instagram and Facebook page where he publishes his camera work that documents the outdoor adventures of his friends. Getz says he does the camera work and his buddies are the "models."

Kaleb Getz poses with a turkey he hunted. Contributed photo / Kaleb Getz

"I've done my best to sit aside and just do photography of what we do to share that for everyone to see," Getz said. "The main gist of it is getting out taking pics of us getting ready for our hunts, shooting our bows, scouting it out and capturing every little aspect of what we do."

Getz said he has always captured his hunting and fishing trips on camera but it wasn't until last October that he decided to get serious with it and start Chasing Lite. He said he hopes to keep posting and one day make a career out of documenting his adventures.

The name comes from Getz's friend Jarred Lock who thought Chasing Lite would be a "cool" name for an outdoor-themed Instagram account.

"We are always chasing sunrise or we are chasing sunset. We are always chasing that last bit of light or that first light. We are chasing some sort of light whether we are photographing or hunting," Getz said. "I love that. Waking up early mornings, watching the sun come up and doing what you love."

When asked why he first became interested in photographing his outdoor experiences, he said it was simply for the memories.

"I like the thought of preserving those memories. It's awesome," Getz said.

Getz was 8 years old when he went on his first deer hunt. He couldn't shoot a gun but he could scout. From there, he began deer hunting every year. Then in his teens, he got into duck and goose hunting. Now, he and his friends — which usually includes Gage Staples, Jarred Lock, Jordan Lohse and Cade Fehr — go with the seasons. Right now, they are on the hunt for turkeys and soon Getz will be fishing for muskies.

His favorite memory of hunting and fishing was when he got his first muskie on Lake Oscar last summer.

Kaleb Getz captures Jarred Lock and Cade Fehr on a turkey stalk. Contributed photo / Kaleb Getz

"I probably fished 150 hours for muskies. I had four opportunities and I caught one," Getz said. "It's a grind out there but it is so rewarding when you get your first one."

When asked what it is about hunting and fishing that he enjoys so much, Getz said it's "the moment."

"I really like that moment that we all share... Everyone in the boat is going to be hyped for you to catch that fish. Everyone on the hunt is going to be happy when you shoot that turkey," Getz says. "It's not just you having that awesome feeling... It's such a group thing. I love every aspect of it."

Now, with Chasing Lite, Getz can share that moment with the world. The tagline in the social media bio reads, a "group of friends capturing and sharing our passion and experiences in the outdoors."

Check out Getz's work at Chasing Lite Media on Facebook and Instagram .