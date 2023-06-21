Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Fishing: Tyler and Cate Wolden win Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament again

A total of 254 walleyes were caught by a total of 58 teams in the tournament.

Lake Osakis 2023 (1).jpg
Tyler and Cate Wolden hold up plaques they earned after winning the Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023.
Contributed photo by Tyler Wolden
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:30 AM

OSAKIS - Droves of anglers hit Lake Osakis for the 42nd annual Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023, and once again, Cate and Tyler Wolden of Carlos took first place.

The couple finished as champions of last year’s tournament , and this year they won the tournament with their total amount of walleyes weighing approximately 56 pounds (up to six fish count towards team finish).

For the second straight year, the FishDonkey app was used for the tournament. This prevents anglers from having to bring in the fish to weigh in. This allows anglers to release the fish back into the water after the anglers take to pictures and videos of the fish to send in for verification.

37375.jpeg
The top three teams from the Osakis Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023. From left to right: 1st place Tyler and Cate Wolden, 3rd place Nick Leininger and partner; 2nd Place Greg Endres and Ben Hittle.
Contributed photo by Shad Schmidt

The tournament ran from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 17. The night before, there was a big event with a banquet, a rules meeting, and door prizes.

The Woldens beat out the team of Ben Hittle and Greg Endres, whose walleyes weighed out to approximately 53.62, while Nate Leininger’s team finished third at approximately 36.36 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

58 teams total registered for the tournament, and a total of 254 fish were caught too.

The fish that we caught were converted to weight based on their length. For example, a fish 15 inches in length weighs about 1.33 pounds, and a fish, 35 inches in length weighs approximately 18.46 pounds.

There was a $350 buy for the tournament, and the winners of the tournament got $25, and $25 went out to whoever caught the biggest walleye.

The Woldens reported the biggest fish caught, weighing about 11.07 pounds.

Lake Osakis 29.75 Inch 2023 (1).jpg
Tyler Wolden holds up a walleye on Lake Osakis during the Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023. The fish was caught and released back in the water.
Contributed photo by Tyler Wolden

Cash prizes also went out to whoever caught the second biggest fish. That was given to Leininger, who caught a walleye weighing about 10.78 pounds.

Cash prizes were given out to teams who placed first through 10th, and the top three teams received plaques.

OSAKIS LIONS CLUB WALLEYE TOURNAMENT - 

TOP 10 TEAMS (UP TO SIX FISH) - 1. Tyler and Cate Wolden, 56.00; 2. Ben Hittle and Greg Endres, 53.62; 3. Nate Leininger and partner, 36.36; 4. Nick Bialka and partner, 27.71; 5. Jake DeBerg and partner, 27.49; 6. Nathan Lusty and partner, 25.88; 7. Riley Miller and Josh Dyrstad, 25.51; 8. Andrew Hittle and partner, 24.42; 9. Craig Schultz and partner, 24.19; 10. Dan Long and partner, 23.71

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Ashton Schlosser-DSC_6380.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Trap shooting: Alexandria, Minnewaska qualify for June 23 state tournament
June 21, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
A lesson in loony patience: Minnesota photographer wins national award
June 19, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Hunter Walz-DSC_6357.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Trap Shooting: Alexandria in good position after Class 6A shoot
June 18, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Newsies 03.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Newsies, Jr.'
June 20, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Court News
News
Complaint alleges sexual assault on Alexandria school bus
June 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Don't let your dog attack mail carrier
June 21, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
EP Crash
Local
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash near I-94 construction zone in Alexandria Wednesday
June 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report