Fishing: Tyler and Cate Wolden win Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament again

OSAKIS - Droves of anglers hit Lake Osakis for the 42nd annual Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023, and once again, Cate and Tyler Wolden of Carlos took first place.

The couple finished as champions of last year’s tournament , and this year they won the tournament with their total amount of walleyes weighing approximately 56 pounds (up to six fish count towards team finish).

For the second straight year, the FishDonkey app was used for the tournament. This prevents anglers from having to bring in the fish to weigh in. This allows anglers to release the fish back into the water after the anglers take to pictures and videos of the fish to send in for verification.

The top three teams from the Osakis Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023. From left to right: 1st place Tyler and Cate Wolden, 3rd place Nick Leininger and partner; 2nd Place Greg Endres and Ben Hittle. Contributed photo by Shad Schmidt

The tournament ran from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 17. The night before, there was a big event with a banquet, a rules meeting, and door prizes.

The Woldens beat out the team of Ben Hittle and Greg Endres, whose walleyes weighed out to approximately 53.62, while Nate Leininger’s team finished third at approximately 36.36 pounds.

58 teams total registered for the tournament, and a total of 254 fish were caught too.

The fish that we caught were converted to weight based on their length. For example, a fish 15 inches in length weighs about 1.33 pounds, and a fish, 35 inches in length weighs approximately 18.46 pounds.

There was a $350 buy for the tournament, and the winners of the tournament got $25, and $25 went out to whoever caught the biggest walleye.

The Woldens reported the biggest fish caught, weighing about 11.07 pounds.

Tyler Wolden holds up a walleye on Lake Osakis during the Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament on June 17, 2023. The fish was caught and released back in the water. Contributed photo by Tyler Wolden

Cash prizes also went out to whoever caught the second biggest fish. That was given to Leininger, who caught a walleye weighing about 10.78 pounds.

Cash prizes were given out to teams who placed first through 10th, and the top three teams received plaques.

OSAKIS LIONS CLUB WALLEYE TOURNAMENT -

TOP 10 TEAMS (UP TO SIX FISH) - 1. Tyler and Cate Wolden, 56.00; 2. Ben Hittle and Greg Endres, 53.62; 3. Nate Leininger and partner, 36.36; 4. Nick Bialka and partner, 27.71; 5. Jake DeBerg and partner, 27.49; 6. Nathan Lusty and partner, 25.88; 7. Riley Miller and Josh Dyrstad, 25.51; 8. Andrew Hittle and partner, 24.42; 9. Craig Schultz and partner, 24.19; 10. Dan Long and partner, 23.71