Fishing: Alexandria College alum Walker Krampitz wins Classic Bass Champions Tour - Le Homme Dieu Chain event

Krampitz pulled out a down-to-the-wire win over his former coach on Tuesday.

Walker Krampitz, an Alexandria College alum, holds up his first-place trophy after winning the Classic Bass Champions Tour - Le Homme Dieu Chain event on Aug. 22, 2023.
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:46 AM

ALEXANDRIA - Out of a talented group of anglers, it was Walker Krampitz who finished atop the leaderboard at the Classic Bass Champions Tour - Le Homme Dieu Chain Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

In this event, the total weight of fish caught determines the champion. Krampitz finished with the highest total weight as he pulled in and released 38 bass fish that weighed a total of 77 pounds and 13 ounces, which gave him the win and a $13,000 cash prize.

“It was grimy, and you had to fish super slow,” Krampitz said. “You had to be patient with the fish. They were there; you just had to make them bite. In the second half, I thought maybe I was going to catch 10 pounds at most, but the lunch spot paid off. I caught about 15 pounds there alone. Then I decided to make that run at happy hour to [Lake] Le Homme Dieu, where I finished in the first half.”

He pulled out a tight win on Tuesday over very solid anglers by catching two basses in the final minute or so of fishing.

The runner-up of the tournament is Krampitz’s mentor and former high school coach, Tim Schroeder.

“It was fun competing against him,” Krampitz said. “Me and Timmy battled it out there until the end. When I stumbled near him at the end, it was a tie with three minutes left to fish. But a 1-pound, 3-ounce fish or however much it was sealed the deal.”

Tim Schroeder walks on stage at the awards ceremony after the Classic Bass Champions Tour - Le Homme Dieu Chain event in Alexandria on Aug. 22, 2023. He finished second at the event.
“I got him into tournament fishing, so it means a lot for him to beat me,” Schroeder said. “It was a good day.”

Schroeder hauled in 39 fish, weighing 76 pounds and 10 ounces total.

The top 20 finishers earned cash prizes.

Krampitz is an Alexandria College graduate from this past June who currently works as a welder for a farmer in Waseca.

Krampitz said drop shots and jigs were effective for him on Tuesday.

Matt Peters came in third on the day with a total weight of 72 pounds, 2 ounces (36 fish).

“I couldn’t be happier for Walker,” Peters said. “In the morning, I ran up on Timmy and a bunch of guys, and for an hour, it was just terrible. Everybody was on these two spots, and there were mega schools of fish there, and I watched Timmy get like 16 of them in front of me, and I had only one bass, but I finally settled down. I rolled into an area, started catching a few, and rolled my way up the leaderboard. The wheels fell off in the afternoon. I didn’t have any fish left.”

Dean Vocelka hauled in the most fish as he caught and released 43 fish (66 pounds, 11 ounces).

A total of 1,114 basses were caught on Tuesday, most of which were largemouth bass (1,097).

Fishing started at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and the first session ended at 11 a.m. Session two kicked off at 11:45 a.m.

“I only ran to four spots in the morning, and surprisingly, they all hit,” Krampitz said.

Schroeder led after the morning session, but Schroeder, Peters, and Krampitz took turns having the lead throughout the afternoon.

This was the third and final stop of the 2023 Champions Tour, and the last time the tour came to Alexandria was in 2019.

59 anglers competed in Tuesday’s event.

“These guys are the elites in Minnesota,” Krampitz said.

At the end of the event, Jake Panichi was given the tour’s Rookie of the Year honor, while Matt Thompson was given the Big Bass award.

Krampitz and 31 others have qualified for the Tour Championship, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at East/West Rush Lake in Rush City.

1/2: Matt Peters gives a speech at the end of the Le Homme Dieu Chain event on Aug. 22, 2023, in Alexandria.
2/2: Matt Thompson kisses the Big Bass trophy on Aug. 22, 2023, in Alexandria.

TOP 10 ANGLERS - 1. Walker Krampitz - 38 fish - 77 pounds, 13 ounces; 2. Tim Schroeder - 39 fish - 76 pounds, 10 ounces; 3. Matt Peters - 36 fish - 72 pounds, 2 ounces; 4. Dane Vocelka - 43 fish - 66 pounds, 11 ounces; 5. Andy Nitchals - 34 fish - 61 pounds, 0 ounces; 6. Noah Schultz - 30 fish - 60 pounds, 0 ounces; 7. Luke Gilland - 30 fish - 57 pounds, 11 ounces; 8. Evan Blakely - 51 pounds, 7 ounces; 9. Andy Hribar - 50 pounds, 10 ounces; 10. Brian Linder - 27 fish - 49 pounds, 7 ounces

