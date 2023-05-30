Alexandria Shooting Park hosts grand re-opening
The shooting park had a grand re-opening on May 26, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Shooting Park has been under new ownership (Zach Johnson, Steve Gould, Garrett Streitz and Tyler Notch; manager Tom Townsend) for the last couple of months and had a grand re-opening to the public on Friday, May 26, 2023.
The event drew hundreds to the park and featured food vendors, camping, raffles, and a live show hosted by the partners in ownership.
During the live show, the co-owners of the park performed trick shots and talked about new things at the park, such as archery.
