Sports Northland Outdoors

Alexandria Shooting Park hosts grand re-opening

The shooting park had a grand re-opening on May 26, 2023.

Zach, Garrett, Steve, Tyler, Tom-DSC_4246.JPG
Co-owners of the Alexandria Shooting Park (from left to right) Zach Thompson, Garrett Streitz, Steve Gould and Tyler Notch along with manager Tom Townsend (far right) present the park during a live show at a grand re-opening of the park on May 26, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:32 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Shooting Park has been under new ownership (Zach Johnson, Steve Gould, Garrett Streitz and Tyler Notch; manager Tom Townsend) for the last couple of months and had a grand re-opening to the public on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The event drew hundreds to the park and featured food vendors, camping, raffles, and a live show hosted by the partners in ownership.

During the live show, the co-owners of the park performed trick shots and talked about new things at the park, such as archery.

Tyler Notch-DSC_4213.JPG
Tyler Notch (gray shirt) shoots a bow and arrow during a live show at Alexandria Shooting Park on May 26, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Zach and Steve-DSC_4115.JPG
Zach Thompson (front) performs a trick shot at the Alexandria Shooting Park on May 26, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Steve and Garrett-DSC_4208.JPG
Steve Gould (sitting) shoots a target thrown by Garrett Streitz (standing) during a live show at the Alexandria Shooting Park grand re-opening on May 26, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.


