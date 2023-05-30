Alexandria Shooting Park hosts grand re-opening

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Shooting Park has been under new ownership (Zach Johnson, Steve Gould, Garrett Streitz and Tyler Notch; manager Tom Townsend) for the last couple of months and had a grand re-opening to the public on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The event drew hundreds to the park and featured food vendors, camping, raffles, and a live show hosted by the partners in ownership.

During the live show, the co-owners of the park performed trick shots and talked about new things at the park, such as archery.

Tyler Notch (gray shirt) shoots a bow and arrow during a live show at Alexandria Shooting Park on May 26, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Zach Thompson (front) performs a trick shot at the Alexandria Shooting Park on May 26, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press