99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

3 Alexandria locals save 6 deer trapped in icy waters w/video

"They didn’t want them to suffer and die," said Nate Hjelle, father of one of the rescuers.

deer in ice.jpg
A screenshot of a submitted video shows a deer attempting to swim out of Turtle Lake after falling through the ice on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Contributed / Nate Hjelle
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
April 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Tuesday, April 25, three men from Alexandria saved six deer after they fell through the ice on Turtle Lake in Lake Mary Township, about 10 miles south of Alexandria on Highway 29.

Mike Kalina, Gavin Hjelle and Ryan Pesta witnessed seven deer fall into the lake as they attempted to cross the thin ice.

Gavin's dad, Nate Hjelle, says the deer were about 150-200 yards out from shore when the three men put a duck boat in the water and headed out to rescue them. The boat was fixed with a mud motor which helped break paths in the ice for the deer.

Some of the deer were able to use the edge of the paths to climb back on the ice to run to to shore while others used them to swim to shore.

deer in ice 2.jpg
A screenshot of a submitted video shows a deer stuck in the icy waters of Turtle Lake on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Contributed / Nate Hjelle

"They didn’t want them to suffer and die," said Nate when asked why the men went out to rescue the deer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue mission took about 45 minutes to an hour.

Nate says the deer laid on the ground for about 15 minutes to rest after they got to shore before they took off into the woods. Six of the seven survived. One fawn did not survive. The men did recover the body and bring it to shore.

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
What To Read Next
MDHA logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener
May 11, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota lake ice out for opener, except top of Arrowhead
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Tracking wet weather this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet and breezy for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff