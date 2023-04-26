3 Alexandria locals save 6 deer trapped in icy waters w/video

DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Tuesday, April 25, three men from Alexandria saved six deer after they fell through the ice on Turtle Lake in Lake Mary Township, about 10 miles south of Alexandria on Highway 29.

Mike Kalina, Gavin Hjelle and Ryan Pesta witnessed seven deer fall into the lake as they attempted to cross the thin ice.

Gavin's dad, Nate Hjelle, says the deer were about 150-200 yards out from shore when the three men put a duck boat in the water and headed out to rescue them. The boat was fixed with a mud motor which helped break paths in the ice for the deer.

Some of the deer were able to use the edge of the paths to climb back on the ice to run to to shore while others used them to swim to shore.

A screenshot of a submitted video shows a deer stuck in the icy waters of Turtle Lake on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Contributed / Nate Hjelle

"They didn’t want them to suffer and die," said Nate when asked why the men went out to rescue the deer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue mission took about 45 minutes to an hour.

Nate says the deer laid on the ground for about 15 minutes to rest after they got to shore before they took off into the woods. Six of the seven survived. One fawn did not survive. The men did recover the body and bring it to shore.