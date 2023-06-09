Minnewaska Golf Club to host Centennial Celebration event

Note: This story was compiled by Minnewaska Golf Club, John Stone, the Pope County Tribune and the Glenwood Herald

Minnewaska Golf Club was established in 1923 and is planning a Centennial Celebration on June 16th and 17th to celebrate.

How It All Began

An old view of the Minnewaska Golf Club from the Clubhouse. Contributed photo by Minnewaska Golf Club<br/>

“In April 1920, two would be golfers, E.E. Kaldahl and J.E. Griffith, realizing the and appreciating the great natural beauty of Glenwood and its environs…decided that lacking only a golf course to make it the Mecca of many thousands of tourists…” read the start of a Glenwood Herald article published May 1, 1930, about the start of what is now the Minnewaska Golf Club.

By May of 1922, an organization was formed. First, it was called the Glenwood Golf Club, but then there proved to be a conflict with another course with the same name, near Minneapolis. So the Minnewaska Golf Club name came to being. Articles of incorporation were approved May 12, 1923 and by-laws of the organization were approved August 14 of the same year. First president of the organization was H.P. Peters with E.E. Kaldahl as secretary.

The Evolution of MGC

A view of hole No. 6 at Minnewaska Golf Club. Contributed photo by Minnewaska Golf Club

During 1925, a water system was installed and an implement house, capable of housing a tractor, a large mowing machine and other tools, was built. At the beginning, the course had sand greens, but those were converted to grass greens late in 1925, for use for the 1926 golf season. As the Herald reported, the new greens were “in as nearly perfect condition as a golfer could wish.”

The initial length of the course was 2,777 yards with a par of 34. In 1930, the club hired Tom Vardon, a nationally known golfer, to make the course longer. The net result was a course with 3 par-threes, 3 par-fours and 3 par-fives, with a length of 3,200 hundred yards and a par of 36.

One of the next large changes at the golf club was the addition of a new clubhouse. The Pope County Tribune reported in its May 14, 1970 edition that the clubhouse, which had cost $55,000 to build, would have its formal dedication Sunday, May 18, 1970. It had actually opened in 1969.

In the spring of 1990, Minnewaska Golf Club members decided to expand the course to 18-holes. Joel Goldstrand, a PGA professional who worked with Fairway Architects, was hired to design the new nine holes and integrate them with the existing nine holes. Cost of the project was estimated to be $300,000, but Fairway Architects said a better number might be $350,000.

The project went well in 1990, but a Labor Day rainstorm of 7” washed out the newly seeded land for the new 9-holes and made gullies that needed to be filled, so the opening of the new nine ended up getting pushed back to Aug. 23, 1992.

MGC 2023

Many people have been very instrumental in the growth and success of Minnewaska Golf Club. MGC is extremely proud of its rich history and the numerous contributions of its members & employees. Without these contributions, MGC very likely would not have a beautiful 18-hole golf course, a thriving Junior Golf program, a newly renovated clubhouse, the Fairways Fore All organization and much more.

Whether currently a Minnewaska Golf Club member, a former MGC member or someone who only plays MGC from time to time, please come celebrate with them June 16-17.

