Minnesota wrestling coach back on the mat after tumor removed

A Minnesota wrestling coach thought he was a little young to be losing his hearing.

After multiple tests and even hearing aids, an MRI revealed a life changing result: an intracranial tumor called an "acoustic neuroma."

This is how Scott Johnson's battle with a tumor ended. A positive, post-op visit with Sanford neurosurgeon Dr. Adam Jackson.

It was over a year ago, when this Alexandria wrestling coach noticed something was just off.

"It wasn't getting any better, so we did a hearing test, and they were like, 'you have some mild hearing loss on both sides,' " Scott said.

Doctor visits, even hearing aids -- nothing helped. His right ear hearing was fading quickly. The culprit? An intracranial tumor that was growing near his ear.

"Holy crap, I have a brain tumor, I kept thinking, how is this going to go," Scott said.

Two teams of specialists at Sanford worked during an 11-hour surgery to tip-toe around nerves, inner ear and brain.

"It is a lot of small space work, under the microscope, so it is very tedious," Dr. Adam Jackson, Sanford neurosurgeon, said.

The good news, Scott, father of four, is back coaching wrestling.

"I feel amazing, I am back doing everything I was prior to surgery," Scott said.

And with a new outlook on life.

"It taught me to slow down, and if there are things you want to do, do them, make it happen because there are no guarantees there is a tomorrow and no guarantees of your health, so if you have a dream, go do it." Scott said.

Johnson is a coach for the West Central Wrestling Club.