99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Minnesota wrestling coach back on the mat after tumor removed

A Minnesota wrestling coach thought he was a little young to be losing his hearing. After multiple tests, and even hearing aids, an MRI revealed an intracranial tumor called an acoustic neuroma.

PKG.Still004 (2).png
Scott Johnson, 50, meets with Sanford neurosurgeon Dr. Adam Jackson in Fargo, following the removal of an intracranial tumor near Scott's inner ear. The benign tumor was removed in an 11-hour surgery involving two teams of specialists.
Contributed photo by Kevin Wallevand/WDAY
Kevin Wallevand
By Kevin Wallevand
Today at 10:59 AM

Note: The following story is from WDAY

A Minnesota wrestling coach thought he was a little young to be losing his hearing.

After multiple tests and even hearing aids, an MRI revealed a life changing result: an intracranial tumor called an "acoustic neuroma."

This is how Scott Johnson's battle with a tumor ended. A positive, post-op visit with Sanford neurosurgeon Dr. Adam Jackson.

It was over a year ago, when this Alexandria wrestling coach noticed something was just off.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It wasn't getting any better, so we did a hearing test, and they were like, 'you have some mild hearing loss on both sides,' " Scott said.

Doctor visits, even hearing aids -- nothing helped. His right ear hearing was fading quickly. The culprit? An intracranial tumor that was growing near his ear.

"Holy crap, I have a brain tumor, I kept thinking, how is this going to go," Scott said.

Two teams of specialists at Sanford worked during an 11-hour surgery to tip-toe around nerves, inner ear and brain.

"It is a lot of small space work, under the microscope, so it is very tedious," Dr. Adam Jackson, Sanford neurosurgeon, said.

The good news, Scott, father of four, is back coaching wrestling.

"I feel amazing, I am back doing everything I was prior to surgery," Scott said.

And with a new outlook on life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It taught me to slow down, and if there are things you want to do, do them, make it happen because there are no guarantees there is a tomorrow and no guarantees of your health, so if you have a dream, go do it." Scott said.

Johnson is a coach for the West Central Wrestling Club.

Kevin Wallevand
By Kevin Wallevand
Kevin Wallevand has been a Reporter at WDAY-TV since 1983. He is a native of Vining, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. His series and documentary work have brought him to Africa, Vietnam, Haiti, Kosovo, South America, Mongolia, Juarez,Mexico and the Middle East. He is an multiple Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award recipient.

Contact Email: kwallevand@wday.com
Phone Number: (701) 241-5317
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Xolos - image002.jpg
Sports
Soccer: Xolos FC U19 team takes second at Shakopee Cup
May 31, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Warrant issued for Ohio man charged with felony sex crime
May 31, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Memorial Day 1.jpg
News
Remembering those who served
May 31, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
04-Mound Visit-DSC_2500.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie eliminates Brandon-Evansville from Section 6A playoffs
June 02, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
DouglasCountyCourthouse.jpg
News
Douglas County Court Report: May 17-26
June 02, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson