Laying bricks: Tom Roos continues philanthropic efforts with Alexandria soccer camp

ALEXANDRIA - It's become a tradition for Tom Roos to host a week-long soccer camp in Alexandria, where the proceeds go to non-profit organizations.

The camp has donated proceeds from the camp to the Haitian Foundation. And now, this year, half of those proceeds will be donated to the "Bricks to Bread" non-profit organization along with the Haitian Initiative.

Bricks to Bread is an international non-profit organization that helps build brick ovens for families in Costa Rica that are looking to build a sustainable source of income, according to the organization's website.

"Bricks to Bread is an organization that works with women and families in rural areas of Latin America," Co-founder Nancy Alvarado said. "Our mission is to alleviate poverty and gender inequities in these rural areas for women. We help them start their own bakery businesses with a brick oven. Another very important component of Bricks to Bread is that we build those ovens with volunteers. So there's a local leadership initiative where we bring volunteers on a mission trip or sort to build that kind of thing. So there's an immersion into the culture and the community. It's about alleviating poverty and gender inequities."

These brick ovens are used to provide baked goods to the community.

The Redbirds/Haitian Initiative/Bricks to Bread camp at Alexandria High School started on July 24, 2023, and runs through Friday, July 28, 2023.

"Here, we've brought up bread that we baked in a local oven in St. Louis Park to raise funds to build these ovens in Costa Rica," Nancy said. "And our goal is to someday soon have an oven in Alexandria, where we can do that same thing with providing freshly baked bread out of the oven to the Alexandria community."

Nancy Alvarado is married to William "Chato" Alvarado, and Chato was one of the many coaches on hand instructing the youth players on hand on Monday.

Chato is a former professional soccer player from Costa Rica who has been a visitor at Roos' soccer camp for around 20 years.

Alexandria College co-head coach William 'Chato' Alvarado coaches during an Alexandria soccer camp on July 25, 2023. The proceed from the camp went to the Haitian Initiative and the Bricks for Bread organization. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Through knowing Nancy and Chato, Roos thought that splitting the proceeds between the two non-profit organizations would be a great thing to do.

"We're very proud of what we've done as a partner with the Haitian Initiative, and with getting to know Nancy and Chato, we thought it would be good to split the proceeds with Bricks to Bread," Roos said. "We're always excited for the opportunity to partner with these programs and to try to raise money for them. We're grateful to work with the Haitian Initiative as the conditions in Haiti have become challenging with violence and political instability. The other thing for me that's exciting as a retired educator is that we're trying to teach our camp participants that inequities exist in the world economic and gender inequities and get them to meet people like Chato, Nancy, and Tony Sanneh from the Haitian Initiative, who hopefully inspires them to make a difference in the world. And by coming to this camp, they're making a difference in the world."

Along with Roos, Chato is a Co-Head Coach for the Alexandria College men's and women's soccer teams.

Chato played in the Costa Rica Premier League and the North American Soccer League.

Nancy and Chato met in Costa Rica.

"We met when I was based down there with the Peace Corps there (1979-1982) working with women in rural economics," Nancy said. "So with Chato being from there, It's a perfect blessing to be able to continue to support his country. And our kids are very involved in the organization too."

Nancy said the first brick oven was built in 2012, and the organization became a non-profit in 2016.

Since the Alvarado family has come to visit the area for the camp, they've noticed the area's good hospitality and caring demeanor.

"This is a very warm community," Nancy said. "From day one, this place has felt like home. The community has really immersed us as a family. My children have been coming to this camp, and they've made great friendships. It's been 20 years now, and it's been a fun way for us to get out of the cities. I feel like we've been embraced in this community. And probably five or six years ago, we jokingly said what we wanted when we grew up, we wanted to live in Alexandria. That was going to be our dream. Now with Chato here, that's a reality."

The camp includes coaches for the Alexandria program, college coaches, former division student-athletes, former professional players, as well as top coaches and directors from around the Midwest, according to the AAYS website.

St. John's University assistant coach Chris Foreman coaches youth soccer players during a camp on July 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Roos said that this camp provides unique opportunities for the attendees because of the opportunity to work with professionals and to give to non-profit organizations.

"It's very unique; I've been coaching for so many years, and it all makes me want to come back and keep doing it," Roos said. "The players appreciate it, and I hope they feel that there's something special about it. To me, it's always special being on the soccer field and being around these great coaches, but I hope that it's another layer of satisfaction that they get from the camp. I have great coaches that keep coming, and they know it's a well-organized camp. They know that it's going to be well run, and they know that their involvement is going to help out these causes also."

Nancy and Chato split their time between Alexandria and St. Louis Park and hope to have a brick oven in Alexandria.

"We do hope to have a brick oven here in Alexandria so we can demonstrate to this community, just like we do back in the cities, about how we actually utilize these brick ovens," Nancy said.

For more information about Bricks to Bread, go to https://brickstobread.org/about-us/ . And for more information on the Haitian Initiative, go to, https://thesannehfoundation.org/programs/haitian-initiativ

