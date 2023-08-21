Kaisa Bosek shines at US Biathlon Rollerski National Championships

Kaisa Bosek, an Alexandria alum who is on the Paul Smith College Biathlon team, had a strong outing at the United States Biathlon Rollerski National Championships in Jericho, Vermont, on Aug. 5-6, 2023, as she earned multiple top-end finishes.

She took second place in the Junior Women's Classification Sprint on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, with a time of 24:29.90, finishing just behind her teammate, Dolcie Tanguay (Fort Kent, Maine), who clocked in at 24:20.80.

"What a great start to the year for the Bobcat biathletes - both Dolcie and Kaisa have had a great summer of training and did some incredible racing," Head Coach Matt Dougherty said in a press release dated, Aug. 9, 2023 . "It has taken years of hard work and dedication to get these results, and I am really happy for them. It should be another amazing year for them both.”

Bosek also won the top shooter award for the weekend, which is only given out to one athlete for all classes at the competition.

In the Women’s Mass Start (12.6 kilometers), Bosek took 11th with a time of 46:26.7.

Bosek graduated from Alexandria High School in 2021 and is studying psychology at Paul Smith College in Paul Smiths, New York.

