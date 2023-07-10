Junior Legion Black baseball team wins Bernice Classic with 4-3 win over East Ridge

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black took home first place at the Bernice Classic Tournament on Sunday, July 9, with a 4-3 win over East Ridge at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Alexandria Black led 4-0 after five innings before East Ridge made it interesting with three runs in the top of the sixth. Landon Gess-Norling threw a complete game to earn the win. Gess-Norling gave up three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out six.

Parker Converse went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jaxson Bakeberg went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

The Classic began Friday, July 7, and Alexandria Black beat Aitkin 6-4 to open things up. Sam Anderson and Lawton Ketelson both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Converse went 3-for-3. Evan Zabel threw six-plus innings to earn the win on the mound. Zabel struck out eight and walked two.

Alexandria Black followed that win up on Friday night with a 5-1 win over Marshall. Anderson shined on the mound as he threw a complete-game, one-hitter. Anderson struck out 11, walked two and gave up one unearned run. Anderson also went 2-for-3 at the plate and Brayden Larson went 2-for-3.

Alexandria Black's only loss of the tournament came in a 4-2 setback to Elk River on Saturday, July 8. Elk River's pitching staff limited Alexandria Black to three hits with Gess-Norling getting two of them. Landon Raths started and took the loss on the mound.

The Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance and Oral Surgery Red team went 1-3 at the Classic with a 3-0 win over St. Charles on Friday and losses to East Ridge (3-0) and Chisago Lakes (1-0) on Saturday and Elk River (9-0) on Sunday.

In the win over St. Charles, Zach Iverson threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout to earn the win for Red (12-10-2). Iverson struck out 12 and didn't walk anyone. Sam Rolin doubled and had an RBI in the win.

Alexandria Junior Integrity Legion Black at Bernice Classic

Game 1

Aitkin - 001 000 3 — 4 4 0

Alexandria Black - 001 140 x — 6 9 4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Zabel (W) - 6.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 8 SO, 1 BB; Brayden Larson - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Anderson - 2-3, RBI, 2 2B, R, BB; Converse - 3-3, R; Nolan Johnson 1-1, 3 BB; Ketelson - 2-3, RBI, R; Charlie Runge - 1-1, R, 2 RBI, 2B.

Game 2

Marshall - 000 100 0 — 1 1 3

Alexandria Black - 000 041 x — 5 6 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Anderson (W) - 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 SO, 2 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Anderson - 2-3, BB, R; Gess-Norling - 1-2, 2 BB, R; Converse - 1-3, RBI, R; Zabel - 0-2, RBI, BB; Ketelson - 0-3, RBI; Larson - 2-3, 2 R.

Game 3

Elk River - 210 01x — 4 5 0

Alexandria Black - 101 00x — 2 3 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Raths (L) - 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Ketelson - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Gess-Norling 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Gess-Norling - 2-3, R; Anderson - 0-2, R; Johnson - 1-1, RBI, BB.

Game 4

East Ridge - 000 003 0 — 3 4 2

Alexandria Black - 003 100 x — 4 5 2

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Gess-Norling (W) - 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Gess-Norling - 1-4; Converse - 2-3, RBI; Ketelson - 1-3, BB, R; Bakeberg - 1-2, 2 RBI.

Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance and Oral Surgery Red team at Bernice Classic

Game 1

St. Charles - 000 00x — 0 1 0

Alexandria Red - 000 3x — 3 4 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Iverson (W) - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12 SO, 0 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Iverson - 1-2; Caden Swanson - 1-2; Sam Rolin - 1-2, 2B, RBI; Ethan Mellgren - 1-2 2 RBI.

Game 2

East Ridge - 201 00x — 3 5 2

Alexandria Red - 000 00x — 0 1 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Colton Persons (L) - 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Griffin Wimmer - 1-1.

Game 3

Chisago Lakes - 010 00x — 1 7 0

Alexandria Red - 000 00x — 0 3 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Reed Mellgren (L) - 5 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Iverson - 1-2; Brady Emter 1-2; Charlie Bohme 1-2, 2B.

Game 4

Elk River - 000 300 6 — 9 7 1

Alexandria Red - 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING — Wimmer (L) - 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 5 BB; Lucas Brovold - 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Brody Adelman - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Carson Goetsch - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE — Adelman - 1-3; Reed Mellgren - 1-1, BB; Luke Christenson - 2-3.

