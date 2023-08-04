Junior 10-12: Johnson makes it back to title match

The top-seed in the Junior 10-12 division, Garrison Johnson, had to finish his round for the first time in match play and lost a couple of holes early but used a strong finish to advance. After stumbling in last year’s finals, he will be hoping he can take down the No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn who also had to go the distance for the first time in his 2023 match play.

Johnson def. Cullen, 2-up

The No. 1 seed Garrison Johnson lost his first hole of match play against the No. 4 seed Tyler Cullen on the first hole of their semifinal matchup. Garrison leveled the tie a couple holes later, but Cullen took the lead again with a birdie on hole 14. Garrison parred the next two holes trumping Cullen’s bogeys, and finished off the round with another par to cement the win. Cullen was competing in his third Resorters.

Kuhn def. Bull, 1-up

Lewis Kuhn follows through on a tee shot during the Junior 10-12 division semifinals on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn took an early two-hole advantage against the No. 7 seed Tyler Bull after three holes, but Bull was able to level the score three holes later. Kuhn notched a winning and ultimately decisive par on hole 16 to book his spot in the finals. The bull was competing in his first Resorters alongside his mother, Krista, and grandfather Roger Ledebuhr.

ADVERTISEMENT

SATURDAY’S FINALS MATCH -

10TH HOLE