Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior 10-12: Johnson makes it back to title match

Garrison Johnson and Lewis Kuhn will battle in the Junior 10-12 division finals.

1 Garrison 0849.jpg
Garrison Johnson hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the Junior 10-12 division semifinals on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 5:43 PM

The top-seed in the Junior 10-12 division, Garrison Johnson, had to finish his round for the first time in match play and lost a couple of holes early but used a strong finish to advance. After stumbling in last year’s finals, he will be hoping he can take down the No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn who also had to go the distance for the first time in his 2023 match play.

Johnson def. Cullen, 2-up

The No. 1 seed Garrison Johnson lost his first hole of match play against the No. 4 seed Tyler Cullen on the first hole of their semifinal matchup. Garrison leveled the tie a couple holes later, but Cullen took the lead again with a birdie on hole 14. Garrison parred the next two holes trumping Cullen’s bogeys, and finished off the round with another par to cement the win. Cullen was competing in his third Resorters.

Kuhn def. Bull, 1-up

2 Kuhn12 0854.jpg
Lewis Kuhn follows through on a tee shot during the Junior 10-12 division semifinals on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn took an early two-hole advantage against the No. 7 seed Tyler Bull after three holes, but Bull was able to level the score three holes later. Kuhn notched a winning and ultimately decisive par on hole 16 to book his spot in the finals. The bull was competing in his first Resorters alongside his mother, Krista, and grandfather Roger Ledebuhr.

ADVERTISEMENT

SATURDAY’S FINALS MATCH -

10TH HOLE

12:15 p.m. Garrison Johnson vs. Lewis Kuhn

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
What To Read Next
3 Banyai1 0795.jpg
Sports
Resorters golf: Coatta and Banyai swing into Men's Regular final
1h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
1 Golden 0817.jpg
Sports
Resorters golf: Defending champ to battle medalist for all the marbles in Grand Masters division
1h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 1.jpg
Sports
Rubado: There’s nothing like the Birchmont… or is there?
8h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Northstar Christian Academy files answers in 2 civil cases
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Lake Carlos trackchairs
Northland Outdoors
Lake Carlos State Park opens up reservations for new trackchair
2d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Road Construction
Local
Head-to-head traffic begins Aug. 7 on I-94 west of Alexandria until October
8h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Ceremony-DSC_0247.JPG
Editorials
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, Aug. 4
9h ago
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board