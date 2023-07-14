Jeff Wildung, Jon Stepan are 2023 Viking Speedway Hall of Fame inductees

ALEXANDRIA — Jeff Wildung of Nassau and Jon Stepan of Brandon will be honored as the newest inductees into the Viking Speedway Hall of Fame during the race program on Saturday, July 29.

Wildung earned 10 season championships in the Late Model division at the Viking Speedway, while Stepan was an eight-time season champion – three in the Street Stock division and five in the Super Stock division.

The honorees were announced at the Viking Speedway banquet on November 19, 2022.

The Hall of Fame was started in 2001 to honor individuals who played exemplary roles as competitors, team members or track supporters at the Viking Speedway through the years. There are currently 43 individuals in the Hall of Fame. For more information, visit vikingspeedway.myracepass.com/history .

Dirt track racing kept Wildung young

Jeff Wildung of Nassau grew up watching racing. In the winter he watched his dad and brother Dean race snowmobiles, and in the summer, when the family came up to their cabin on Lake Mary near Alexandria, they went to Viking Speedway to watch dirt track racing.

“I loved watching the Reents car because it looked so cool,” he said of the red, white, and blue stars and stripes #1 car driven by Gary Reents. “And Dave Knott, driver of the Hardee’s car, was my hero.”

His brother later quit racing snowmobiles and shifted his focus to racing cars at Madison Speedway, which was the closest track to their home in Nassau.

“I pitted for him and ended up liking it more than he did!” Jeff recalled.

Jeff was able to try things out behind the wheel of someone else’s car a few times in 1981 before getting his own car in 1982 at the age of 18 – a 1973 Dodge Satellite.

He won his first feature in Madison that year. It was the first of what would become hundreds of wins in his career.

He later moved to the Street Stock division where he raced for a couple of years before jumping up to the Late Model division in the late 1980s.

Jeff Wildung of Nassau is pictured during one of his early years racing in the Late Model division in the late 1980s. Contributed photo

“We kept winning and the locals were getting mad at us, so it was time to move up,” he said of the change.

When Jeff first started racing, his dad sponsored the #50 Modified driven by Jim Kellen. Kellen helped Jeff build one of his first cars, so he also went with #50, and the number stayed with him throughout his career.

In the early 1990s, the team began running a three-track circuit. The weekly routine was driving to Sauk Centre Friday nights to race at I-94 Speedway, then heading to Alexandria to race Saturday nights at Viking Speedway, then heading back home Sundays to race at Madison Speedway.

After the Sauk Centre track closed in 2009, the team began traveling to the Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, South Dakota to race Friday nights.

“We always had a good time wherever we went,” Jeff said when reflecting on his career. “It was never about the money. I always said it’s the dumbest show on earth. We pay to put on the show!

“For guys like me it’s about being competitive,” he added. “I think I was born competitive.”

It takes commitment of time and money to run a schedule like Jeff has had throughout his career. Racing three nights a week plus holding down a job – or in his case two jobs – and balancing family needs wouldn’t be possible for everyone. But Jeff was fortunate, as he said some of the pieces came easily.

“My family was supportive, and I never had problems finding guys to pit and I never asked for a sponsor during all those years doing this,” he said. “I had people approach me and ask if they could sponsor, and my main sponsors stayed with me all the way through my career.

“And the guys who worked on the car – they loved racing more than I did! I had the best crew. There was so much dedication there it was just unbelievable.”

Jeff has one son, Brandon, who displayed some of his dad’s talent when he raced go-karts, but his passion was more for hockey than racing.

“That’s a year-round thing if you’re serious about it,” Jeff said of hockey. “He did really well so I enjoyed following him with that.” Brandon now coaches hockey.

Jeff makes a living with two family businesses. The first is an implement dealership his grandfather started in 1927. It was later taken over by his father and is now run by Jeff and his brothers. The second is a trucking company he co-owns with his brother Dean.

Being self-employed in a family-operated business also allowed him a bit more flexibility with his schedule.

Jeff’s last season of racing was three years ago.

“I always said I would quit when I was 50, and I was 57 when I finally did,” he said. “I’ve had some knee and shoulder surgeries and have a thumb issue I’m dealing with. I couldn’t drive today even if I wanted to.”

But he is at peace with the fact that he may not get back behind the wheel of a racecar.

“When you’re not pumped when you win a race, you know you’re done, and that’s where I was at,” he said. “The thrill just wasn’t there anymore.”

He said part of that may be due to the changes that have occurred in the sport over the past several years.

“There used to be all these tight-knit competitive teams, and there were all these rivalries and competitive arguments, and that’s the stuff I miss the most,” he explained. “Maybe that’s the reason I was ready to quit.”

When looking back over his career, Jeff isn’t good at remembering numbers or dates or statistics. He has no idea how many races he won, and it would take someone hours of research to figure that out.

“We raced in Louisiana and Texas and Indiana and Alabama, and let me see… Tennessee,” he said. “We went all over and just had a good time. It was always a rush. Dirt track racing kept guys like me young.”

At the Viking Speedway alone, he holds 10 Late Model track championships, and at the Madison Speedway he has more than 50 feature wins in just the Late Model division.

Two other major highlights of his career include winning the NASCAR Winston Racing Series Northwest Region title in 1995 and the Wissota National Points Championship in 2009. While the wins were a big deal, his fondest memories are of the banquets and the time spent with other racers, including the time he golfed with NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip.

But even after all those incredible milestones, he says his most memorable win was probably that very first one in his 1973 Dodge Satellite.

Viking Speedway Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Wildung drove his iconic yellow #50 Late Model at tracks all over the U.S. during his racing career which spanned more than 35 years. Contributed photo

Stepan admits he was out to win

Jon Stepan started going to the races at an early age with his dad in Redwood Falls.

When he got older, he went with his buddies. Because of the expense, they would sneak into the pits or climb nearby trees behind the local McDonald’s to watch.

The family moved to Alexandria in 1986 when Jon was 16, and he found his way to the Viking Speedway, where names like Hinkemeyer, Wildung, Muzik, Hillig, and Storck caught his attention.

He had caught the racing bug, but knew he wasn’t in any position to build his own race car at the time.

After high school, he attended Alexandria Technical College for Tool and Die and went to work for Douglas Machine in 1990 – where he is still employed now, 33 years later.

It wasn’t until he was out of school and employed full-time that he believed building his own race car was within reach.

A friend, Chris Riley of Morris, helped make the dream a reality. Riley raced in the Sportsman class and knew of an available cage previously used by another Morris racer, Walt Biesterfeld.

Riley and his crew helped Jon weld the cage and build his first car in 1993. It was a 1977 Olds 442. Jon’s uncle and aunt, Maurice and Cindy Stepan, painted and lettered that car by hand. It was black and he chose the number 55 in honor of his favorite drivers from Redwood Falls – Tom and Wayne Oftedahl.

Viking Speedway Hall of Fame inductee Jon Stepan posed by his 1977 Olds 442 Sportsman car after the first feature win of his career in 1993. Contributed photo

Jon won his first feature race that year and launched full speed into a robust racing career. While he doesn’t remember the details of that first win, he does remember being handed the trophy by the legendary Florian Sprinzel, a decades-long employee of the Viking Speedway, and he remembers it felt pretty good.

Jon admits he has a highly competitive nature, and he was never in the sport just for fun.

“I was out there to win,” he admits. “I’m pretty competitive and winning was always the goal.”

It was a goal he achieved repeatedly, earning close to 100 feature wins at several tracks during his career.

He won Street Stock Championships in 1994, 1995 and 1997. Looking for a new challenge, he moved to the Super Stock division in 1998.

“It was time to move up,” he recalled. “There were a lot of competitive drivers in that division, and it was a division I could afford.”

It also proved to be a division he could win. Jon was named Rookie of the Year at tracks in both Alexandria and Madison his first year in the division.

In 2000, he claimed the first of five Super Stock Championship titles, also winning in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2012.

“It sure didn’t come easy,” he said. “Guys like Scot Danzeisen, Ron Host, and Trevor Saurer made me work dang hard at it! It was fun racing with those guys.

“In all the years we raced, we never had a dominant car, but we were always consistent in the tech shed,” he said of his success.

Currently, Jon is third in all-time- season championships at Viking Speedway with 8, behind Scot Danzeisen of Morris (2020 Hall of Fame honoree) who has 14 and Jeff Wildung of Madison (2023 Hall of Fame honoree), who has 10.

While winning was always the goal, Jon admits there are other important benefits to racing.

“It’s more than just the time on the track,” he explained. “It’s really always been about getting together with a group of guys to work on the car and being with family and friends at the track.”

Most successful drivers have a supportive network surrounding them, and Jon admits his career would not have been possible without those people.

“I had the best group of guys helping me through the years. They are the reason I was able to keep doing it as long as I did and the reason I had a winning car,” he said, adding that his brother Jim Stepan was one of his biggest supporters from day one, helping both with financing the car and working on it.

“Same goes for Jaci,” Jon added of his wife. “I could never have done it without her.”

Jon married Jaci Novotny in 2004. She has spent countless hours at the track, as have his twin daughters, Sadie and Addison, who were born in 2010.

“It definitely needs to be a family thing if you’re going to do it,” he said.

And, of course, there are the financial aspects to consider as well. Racing isn’t an inexpensive hobby, and most drivers wouldn’t be able to do it without sponsors. While Jon has had many sponsors through the years, he has four who sponsored him his entire career – RBS Excavating, Angelina’s, Taveirne Auto Sales, and LARS Engineering.

While Jon loves driving a race car, he has always believed in the overall institution of racing and the importance it has to not only the drivers, but also the pit crews and fans. That is why he volunteered to serve 12 years on the Viking Speedway Board of Directors and dedicated countless hours to track and equipment maintenance through the years.

“I knew I had something to offer,” he said. “I always wanted to see the track succeed.”

He was also involved in starting the first Viking Fall Classic in 2003.

In the fall of 2017, Jon sold his car with the intention of buying a new one that winter.

“I didn’t get it done and then it was Spring, and I figured I would just buy a used car,” he explained. “I didn’t get that done either. And then I thought – this is kind of nice not having one.”

Jon was able to still make some laps when asked to occasionally drive the Justin Froemming Midwest Modified, but he never bought another car and currently has no plans to do so.

“I miss it to this day,” he said of having his own team. “But I definitely don’t miss the financial part, or the amount of time it took. If it wasn’t for those things, I would still be racing.

“Things change,” he added. “The guys on the crew had their own lives and started having less time and more fell on me and I was also busier with other things. I guess it was time.”

When asked how he felt about being inducted into the Viking Speedway Hall of Fame, he said, “I was hoping to get the call. I feel like I put in my time, both on the track and with my time on the board. I was honored. It’s actually overwhelming.”