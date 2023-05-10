99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Inclement weather causes game suspensions, postponements

Poor weather caused multiple postponements and game suspensions on Tuesday.

EP Sports
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM

NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of postponements or game suspensions from Tuesday. Email sstuve@echopress.com with any other postponements and game suspensions.

Inclement weather on Tuesday caused games to be suspended in the middle of the game or postponed before they started.

The Alexandria baseball team’s game against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm was suspended in the top of the fifth inning, with Alexandria leading 4-1. The game will be resumed at a later date.

The Parkers Prairie Panthers baseball team was one out away from finishing its game against Menagha on the road. Parkers Prairie led 10-3 in the final inning when the game got suspended. The game will be resumed on Friday, May 19, 2023, when Menagha comes to Parkers Prairie.

The Alexandria boys tennis team match against St. Cloud Tech was postponed to a later date.

The Osakis boys tennis team got a match in against Minnewaska (which Minnewaska won 6-1), but a match against Detroit Lakes was rained out.

The Osakis softball team was scheduled to host Swanville, while the baseball team was scheduled to host Eden Valley-Watkins, but both games were postponed.

The baseball doubleheader between West Central Area and Minnewaska in Barrett was postponed and is set to be played on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
