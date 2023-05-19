Hockey: Sean Kenny of the Alexandria Blizzard, Alexandria native Joe Westlund commit to colleges

Sean Kenny has been a fixture in the Alexandria Blizzard program of the last three seasons and was a big part of the team’s second-place finish in the Fraser Cup Championship in March.

Over his three seasons with the Blizzard, he’s played in 117 games, scored 41 goals and has dished out 85 assists. He has a total of 177 points in his NA3HL career, which ranks in the top 30 all-time.

And now Kenny, a Sparta, New Jersey native, has advanced to another level of hockey.

Kenny has committed to play college hockey for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves in Reading, Pennsylvania.

His commitment was announced by the NA3HL in a tweet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Alvernia is an NCAA DIII school that competes in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference.

The Golden Wolves just completed their first season in program history and had an 8-16-2 (6-13-1 UCHC) and placed seventh out of 11 in the conference.

This season for the Blizzard, the 5-foot-10 left-handed forward had 31 assists (second most on the team) and 18 goals (third on the team).

In the Fraser Cup championship tournament, Sean Kenny led the Blizzard in points with five (all assists). Kenny's five points were the second-highest individual total in the tournament.

Kenny is one of a handful of Blizzard players who are headed to college level.

Goaltender Konrad Kaucsh is headed to St. Mary’s University, forward Jack Whitmore is headed to Hamline University , and Alexandria Blizzard alumnus Joe Westlund has committed to Bethel University. All three of those schools are NCAA DIII schools that play in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Westlund is an Alexandria native who has played for the Alexandria High School team, Northstar Christian Academy, and the Alexandria Blizzard.

Joe Westlund takes a faceoff in the second period during the Northstar Christian Academy 18U's 1-0 loss to CarShield on Sunday, Oct 28, 2020. (Jared Ruabdo / Echo Press)

For the Cardinals (2017-2020), the 6-foot forward scored 53 points (25 goals and 28 assists), and was a part of the team’s runner-up finish at the 2018 state tournament.

In his one season for the Blizzard (2019-20), he scored four points (one goal and three assists) in 12 games played.

For Northstar 18U (2020-21), he scored a total of 56 points (20 goals and 36 assists) and helped the team win the Dixon Cup.

Most recently, he’d been playing with Minot Minotauros (NAHL) where he scored 31 points (9 goals and 22 assists) in 112 games over the last two seasons.

This season, Minot made the Robertson Cup Playoffs but was bounced in the first round.

His commitment to Bethel was announced by the NAHL on Wednesday.

Bethel had a 10-14-1 (5-10-1 MIAC) record in the 2022-23 season and finished sixth out of nine in the conference.

