Hockey: Minnesota Wild Road Tour set to visit Alexandria on Aug. 9

ALEXANDRIA - The Minnesota Wild Road Tour is set to visit Alexandria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Runestone Community Center.

This piece of information was announced by the Minnesota Wild in a press release .

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour will feature yard games (bag toss, box hockey, and giant checkers), a digital photo booth, a video game station (features EA Sports NHL 23), an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, food trucks, music and more according to the press release. According to the press release, the Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations on the tour.

The 2023 Road Tour stops in Moorhead and Bemidji before coming to Alexandria. The tour will end in Marshall on Thursday, August 10, 2023.