Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hockey: Minnesota Wild Road Tour set to visit Alexandria on Aug. 9

The tour will stop at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on the evening of Aug. 9, 2023.

EP Hockey
Irina Volkova - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 6:45 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Minnesota Wild Road Tour is set to visit Alexandria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Runestone Community Center.

This piece of information was announced by the Minnesota Wild in a press release .

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour will feature yard games (bag toss, box hockey, and giant checkers), a digital photo booth, a video game station (features EA Sports NHL 23), an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, food trucks, music and more according to the press release. According to the press release, the Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations on the tour.

The 2023 Road Tour stops in Moorhead and Bemidji before coming to Alexandria. The tour will end in Marshall on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Dustin Bitzan Wissota Mods Victory Lane-DSC_7775.JPG
Sports
Viking Speedway: Dustin Bitzan headlines Saturday feature winners
July 01, 2023 11:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria set to host Minnesota Twins Youth Clinic on Aug. 5
July 01, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alex - No. 18.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Bemidji edges Alexandria Post 87 in Thursday doubleheader
June 30, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
MinnesotaWeather.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season
June 27, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Northstar hit with second civil complaint
June 30, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EvansvilleParade_027.JPG
Local
Thunder booms during Red, White and Boom Days in Evansville w/video
July 02, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Business News
Business
On the Street business news, June 30
July 02, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report