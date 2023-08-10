Hockey: Minnesota Wild Road Tour celebrates hockey with a stop in Alexandria
The Minnesota Wild Road Tour made a stop at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday night.
The Runestone Community Center in Alexandria played host to the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
The night featured an appearance by the Minnesota Wild's mascot, Nordy, and things such as interactive games, street hockey, a mini rink for toddlers, an inflatable shooting activation with an electric hockey net, a stick handling station, a video game station with EA Sports NHL 23, yard games, music, and dessert trucks.
1/5: A group of toddlers play street hockey at the Runestone Community Center during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
2/5: A young kid plays a game of bags during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
3/5: A group of kids play street hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023, at the Runestone Community Center.
4/5: A young kid shoots a shot towards a make-shift goal at the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
5/5: A group of kids play NHL 23 at the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT