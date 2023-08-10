Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hockey: Minnesota Wild Road Tour celebrates hockey with a stop in Alexandria

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour made a stop at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour made a stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:36 PM

The Runestone Community Center in Alexandria played host to the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

The night featured an appearance by the Minnesota Wild's mascot, Nordy, and things such as interactive games, street hockey, a mini rink for toddlers, an inflatable shooting activation with an electric hockey net, a stick handling station, a video game station with EA Sports NHL 23, yard games, music, and dessert trucks.

6-kids shooting-DSC_9696.JPG
1/5: A group of toddlers play street hockey at the Runestone Community Center during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
2-kid-DSC_9653.JPG
2/5: A young kid plays a game of bags during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
4-game-DSC_9674.JPG
3/5: A group of kids play street hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023, at the Runestone Community Center.
5-shooting-DSC_9678.JPG
4/5: A young kid shoots a shot towards a make-shift goal at the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.
3-gaming-DSC_9659.JPG
5/5: A group of kids play NHL 23 at the Minnesota Wild Road Tour's stop at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on Aug. 9, 2023.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
