Hockey: Minnesota Wild Road Tour celebrates hockey with a stop in Alexandria

The Runestone Community Center in Alexandria played host to the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

The night featured an appearance by the Minnesota Wild's mascot, Nordy, and things such as interactive games, street hockey, a mini rink for toddlers, an inflatable shooting activation with an electric hockey net, a stick handling station, a video game station with EA Sports NHL 23, yard games, music, and dessert trucks.