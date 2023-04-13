Hockey: Konrad Kausch and Jack Whitmore of the Alexandria Blizzard commit to MIAC colleges

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Blizzard had a historic 2022-23 season by finishing as the Fraser Cup runner-up, and some players are now committing to colleges.

Goaltender Konrad Kausch is headed to Saint Mary’s University (NCAA DIII) in Winona, while forward Jack Whitmore is headed to Hamline University (NCAA DIII) in St. Paul.

These commitments were announced by tweets from the Alexandria Blizzard Twitter page on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

These two played a big part in the Blizzard’s NA3HL Western Division Title winning season.

Kausch, a Duluth native, joined the team in February and made a quick impact. In his five regular season games, Kausch earned four wins in net, made 146 saves (.918 save percentage), and had a 2.57 goals against average.

In the Fraser Cup playoffs, Kausch made 227 saves (.914 save percentage), earned seven wins, and had a 2.35 goals against average.

Whitmore, a Parker, Colorado, native, arrived in Alexandria in January and scored 16 points (six goals and ten assists) in just 13 games played.

In the playoffs, he had eight points (four goals and four assists).

Alexandria's Jack Whitmore lines up for a faceoff during a game against Granite City on Jan. 28, 2023. Whitmore had two of Alexandria's three goals in its 5-3 loss. Whitmore is now committed to play college hockey at Hamline University. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Hamline has a pair of Alexandria Blizzard alums on its roster, Mathias Branton and Dallas Duckson.

Duckson played for the Blizzard for three seasons (2018-2021) and is a sophomore in college.

Branton, who played for the Blizzard in the 2019-20 season, is currently a junior in college.

Hamline and Saint Mary’s are both a part of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Hamline has won five regular season and two playoffs MIAC titles. The most regular season title came in the 2010-11 season, while its most recent playoff title came in 2015. Hamline had a 13-11-1 (6-10 MIAC) record in the 2022-23 season and placed eighth in the conference out of nine teams.

Saint Mary’s has won four MIAC regular season titles and two playoff titles. The last regular season title win was in the 1987-88 season, and the last playoff title came in 1995. Saint Mary’s had an 11-13-1 (7-9 MIAC) record this past season and placed seventh in the conference.

