Sports

Golf roundup: Hannah Boraas takes eighth at Minnesota State Junior Girls Championship

10 area golfers played in big tournaments over the last week.

BoraasHannah 2393.jpg
Hannah Boraas
File photo
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 1:43 PM

A busy summer continued for recent Alexandria alum and soon-to-be Montana State Bobcat Hannah Boraas as she competed in the 2023 Minnesota State Junior Girls Championship in Hastings from July 11-13, 2023.

Boraas finished with a three-day total of 231 (15-over par) and took eighth out of the 24 golfers who made the cut for the final day. 62 golfers competed in the tournament.

Boraas started her tournament with a round of 74 on July 11 at Emerald Greens Golf Course (par 72) and had a round of 78 on July 12. She had one eagle, four birdies, and 18 pars in the first two days.

The final day of the tournament was played at Hastings Golf Club (par 72), and Boraas posted a score of 79 on the final day. She had 11 pars on the final day.

Olivia Salonek (Keller Golf Club) and Selena Wu (YOC Minnesota) began the final day tied for the lead at even par.

A round of two-over par on July 13 gave Salonek (218) the win by four strokes over Wu (222), while Ava Henneman (Minneapolis Golf Club) took third place (226).

Fellow Alexandria native Ellie Sticha competed in the tournament as well, playing out of Geneva Golf Club.

StichaEllie 0524.jpg
Ellie Sticha

She posted a two-day total of 170 (87 83 = 26-over par) and missed the cut (15-over par) for the final day of the tournament.

Sticha is entering her sophomore year of high school and plays for the Alexandria girls golf team.

Jerry Rose cracks top 10 at MPGA Senior Links Championship

RoseJerry.jpg
Jerry Rose

Jerry Rose of the Alexandria Golf Club has had a very successful spring and summer, and that continued with a tied-for-ninth finish at the MPGA Senior Links Championship, which ran from Saturday, July 15, 2023, through Sunday July 16, 2023.

Rose posted a two-day total of 150 (74 76). Rose posted four birdies and 24 pars in the tournament.

Mark Lindberg and Eric Peterson, also competing out of the Alexandria Golf Club, competed in the tournament.

Mark Lindberg
Mark Lindberg

Lindeberg tied-for-27th with a two-day total of 155 (75 80). He carded two birdies and 23 pars in the tournament.

Peterson tied-for-62nd overall with a two-day total of 163 (81 82). He carded one birdie and 18 pars over the two days.

PetersonEric 5406.jpg
Eric Peterson

Rose and Mark Christensen (Alexandria Golf Club) are competing at the 102nd MGA Amateur Championship. The tournament is being played at the Minneapolis Golf Club and started Monday morning and runs through Wednesday.

Seven area golfers compete at 2023 Minnesota State Open Championship

ConnRyan 0428.jpg
Ryan Conn

The Alexandria area was well represented at the 2023 Minnesota State Open Championship at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins.

Rose, Lindberg, and Ryan Conn represented Alexandria Golf Club at the tournament (July 10-12, 2023), while Hunter Rebrovich, Brady Swedberg, Grant Hanson, and Carver Larson represented Geneva Golf Club.

Conn had the best finish of the bunch, tying for 29th overall with a three-day total of 215 (74 70 71 = 5-over par). He had 13 birdies and 58 pars in the tournament.

Rose and Lindberg missed the cut (7-over par) to make it to the final days of the tournament as Rose posted a two-day total of 13-over, and Lindberg posted a two-day total of 14-over par. Rose posted three birdies and 23 pars, while Lindberg had four birdies and 21 pars.

Rebrovich and Swedberg both made the cut for the final day. Rebrovich tied-for-52nd at the tournament with a three-day total of 222 (77 69 79 = 12-over par), and Swedberg tied-for-59th overall with a three-day total of 224 (75 71 78 = 224). Rebrovich had nine birdies and 36 pars, while Swedberg had four birdies and 39 pars.

Hanson barely missed the final day cut, as he posted a two-day total of 8-over par. He had three birdies and 25 pars in the first two days.

Larson, who just completed his sophomore season for the Alexandria High School boys golf team, posted a two-day total of 20-over par. He had third birdies and 19 pars.

Hunter Rebrovich
1/4: Hunter Rebrovich
Brady Swedberg
2/4: Brady Swedberg
Grant Hanson
3/4: Alexandria’s Grant Hanson, the director of golf at the Geneva Golf Club, won the Oneka Ridge Invitational Pro-Am at Oneka Ridge Golf Course in White Bear Lake on June 5, 2022, by shooting a 4-under 68.
LarsonCarver 5232.jpg
4/4: Carver Larson

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
