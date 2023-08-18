Golf roundup: Galvin wins MGA 4-Ball event with NDSU teammate

The medalist from the Men’s division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at Alexandria Golf Club, Josh Galvin, and his teammate Ian Simonich were victorious at the 2023 Minnesota Golf Association Four-Ball Championship on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16, as they beat our Dave and Mike Christensen in a playoff at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

“I haven’t had the feeling of a real tournament win since the Pine to Palm in 2020,” Simonich said to the MGA’s Nick Hunter . “I’ve been close a few times and finished runner-up last year, but I never seem to get there on the last day. Josh has had such a great summer, and he knows how to get it done, so I was hoping to see that and get it going today.”

“This is my first MGA win–it’s always nice to have one,” said Galvin to Hunter.

Galvin and Simonich scored a par on the playoff hole to win the event.

Galvin and Simonich, who are both college golfers at North Dakota State, shot 10-under par (66 68 - 134) over the course of 36 holes in the two-day tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo birdied 13 holes in the tournament.

The Christensens led the tournament after the first day with a round of 65 (7-under).

Dave Christensen

Dave Christensen won the Men’s Executive Division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.

The Christensens birdied nine holes and eagled one.

From the Alexandria area, Ryan Conn and his partner Justin Burleson finished tied-for-sixth at the tournament at 6-under par (68 70 - 138). They had eight birdies in the tournament.

Ryan Conn

James Lehman (Windsong Farm) and Jerry Rose (Alexandria Golf Club) cracked the top 15 at the tournament with a two-day total of 4-under par (69 71 - 140). The duo had nine team birdies and tied for 15th in the tournament field, which was cut down to 39 teams after the first round.

Jerry Rose

Two other teams had a member of the Alexandria Golf Club at the tournament. Mark Lindberg and his partner Tim Peterson (Forrest Hills Golf Club) shot 1-under par (71), while Chris Olson and Jim Weibye (Geneva Golf Club) shot 10-over par (82) on day one of the tournament.

Mark Lindberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Rebrovich takes top 20 finish at MN Senior PGA event

Ronald Rebrovich of Geneva Golf Club finished in the top end of the Minnesota Senior PGA Professional Championship in St. Paul on Monday, Aug. 14 through Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Rebrovich posted a two-day total of 9-over par (74 79 - 153). He had two birdies and 27 pars in the tournament.

Eric Chiles (Chaska Town Course) won the tournament with a score of 4-under par (73 67 - 140).

