Golf: Many area athletes compete at Women's State Open

A handful of golfers from the Alexandria area competed at the 2023 Minnesota State Women’s Open on Aug. 7-8, 2023, at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.

Leading the pack of area golfers at the tournament was Lisa Grimes, the Director of Instruction at the Alexandria Golf Club.

Grimes finished 13th out of the 78 players in the tournament as she scored 10-over par (73 81 - 154). She had three birdies and 24 pars in the tournament.

She finished just ahead of Alexandria alum Cora Larson (Geneva Golf Club), who finished 14th overall at 14-over par (75 80 - 155). She had five birdies and 12 pars at the tournament.

Fresh off her win in the Women’s Division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament, Madi Hicks (Chaska Town Course) tied for fourth with a two-day score of 4-over par (76 74 - 150). She had five birdies and 27 pars in the two days.

Kathryn VanArragon (Bunker Hills Golf Club) was the only golfer to finish under par as she won the tournament by shooting 2-under par (74 68 - 142), and she won the title by four strokes.

She also won the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur back in July.

Also playing out of the Alexandria Golf Club, Hannah Boraas tied for 40th overall with a two-day score of 20-over par (79 85 - 164). She had three birdies and 19 pars in the tournament.

One of the golfers Boraas tied with was one of her coaches, Lauren Stockmoe (79 85 - 165). Stockmoe, who is an assistant coach with the Alexandria girls high school program and a coach for the Alexandria College golf teams, had one birdie and 19 pars in the tournament.

Contributed photo by Sean Johns/Alexandria College - Jeff Roste

Leah Skaar, playing out of the Minnewaska Golf Club, placed 32nd overall with a score of 161 (80 81). She had one birdie and 25 pars in the tournament.

Ellie Sticha (Geneva Golf Club) also competed in the tournament. The soon-to-be junior for the Alexandria girls golf team placed 75th with a two-day total of 40-over par (92 92 - 184).