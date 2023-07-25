Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Golf: Lehman 18 restoration complete at Cragun's Resort

The Lehman 18 course in Brainerd had been under restoration in recent years.

Tom Lehman.jpg
Tom Lehman takes a ceremonial tee shot at the Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort on July 24, 2023.
Contributed photo by Hunter Public Relations
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:23 AM

A multi-million dollar at the Lehman 18 has been completed at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd.

The completion of the project was celebrated on Monday, July 24, 2023, with a ceremonial tee-off by Tom Lehman.

According to a press release from Hunter Public Relations, “Lehman was serenaded on the first tee by the University of Minnesota Band Alumni, Cragun’s Resort owner Dutch Cragun, Eric Peterson, General Manager, Jack Wawro, Director of Golf, and Matt McKinnon, Director of Golf Course Maintenance.”

The Lehman 18 is a course that was designed by the Lehman Design Group, according to the Cragun Resort’s website.

“Having grown up 90 minutes from here, it’s great to return to be a part of this resort’s golf legacy,” Lehman said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lehman said in the press release that his favorite hole on the Lehman 18 is the par 5 4th hole (627 yards).

The Lehman 18 is a par 73, 7,400-yard course on 1,000 acres of land that makes its way around Stephen’s Lake and through other wetlands.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Viking Speedway: Travis Engebretson races to victory and $1,000 prize
19h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
2-Urbank, Alex Koep-DSC_9670.JPG
Sports
Baseball: South Dakota State adds Parker Prairie alum Alex Koep
20h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Jerrod Kelly.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Redbirds make the most of home-opener
20h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
marijuanaplant.jpg
Local
Alexandria may impose 18-month moratorium on marijuana businesses
12h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Main photo option 1 - DSC_8082.JPG
Sports
Basketball: The Hoops District opens in Alexandria
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP News
News
Veterans virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Aug. 8
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Alexandria Golf Club
Local
Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course
5h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff