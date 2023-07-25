Golf: Lehman 18 restoration complete at Cragun's Resort

A multi-million dollar at the Lehman 18 has been completed at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd.

The completion of the project was celebrated on Monday, July 24, 2023, with a ceremonial tee-off by Tom Lehman.

According to a press release from Hunter Public Relations, “Lehman was serenaded on the first tee by the University of Minnesota Band Alumni, Cragun’s Resort owner Dutch Cragun, Eric Peterson, General Manager, Jack Wawro, Director of Golf, and Matt McKinnon, Director of Golf Course Maintenance.”

The Lehman 18 is a course that was designed by the Lehman Design Group, according to the Cragun Resort’s website.

“Having grown up 90 minutes from here, it’s great to return to be a part of this resort’s golf legacy,” Lehman said in a press release.

Lehman said in the press release that his favorite hole on the Lehman 18 is the par 5 4th hole (627 yards).

The Lehman 18 is a par 73, 7,400-yard course on 1,000 acres of land that makes its way around Stephen’s Lake and through other wetlands.

