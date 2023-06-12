99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Golf: Legends wrap up solid spring

The Alexandria College golf teams are making nice progress in the early seasons.

Legends LtoR Lucas Greenlun, Coach Scott Dirc_Maggie Slagle.jpg
The 2023 Alexandria College Men's golf team takes a photo at the NJCAA DII National Championship in Indiana.
Contributed photo by Alexandria College
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:17 PM

The Alexandria College mens and womens golf teams had solid seasons this spring that culminated in appearances at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament Division II in May.

On the mens side, the Legends earned 10th out of 22 teams at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana, on May 23-26, 2023, with a total four-day score of 1,209 (57-over par).

This is quite the accomplishment for a team that’s in just its third year overall.

Kirkwood Community College won the national championship as a team with a total of 1,168 (16-over par).

Warner Beach of Glendale Community College won the individual championship with a total of 282 (6-under par).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayme French (Fargo) led the way for the Legends with a 22nd-place finish. French, who has graduated from the college, had a total of 297 at the national championship.

Lukas Justesen (Detroit Lakes) tied for 41st (303), while Conner Josephson (Redwood Falls) tied for 54th (306), Gannon Walsh (Belgrade) tied for 64th (310), and Hank Sogge (Eagan) tied for 75th (314).

In the NJCAA DI Womens National Championship, Abby Hamman (Slayton) represented Alexandria for the second year in a row.

IMG_8409_Lauren Stockmoe.jpg
Abby Hamman takes a shot at the 2023 NJCAA DI National Championship in Kansas.
Contributed photo by Alexandria College

She ended her tenure with Alexandria College with a 50th-place (331, 43-over par) finish at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, from May 9-12, 2023.

Pearl Phoncharatkun of Seminole State-FL won the national championship with a four-day score of 296 (8-over par).

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Hole 3.jpg
Sports
Minnewaska Golf Club to host Centennial Celebration event
June 09, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Contributed story by Minnewaska Golf Club, John Stone, the Pope County Tribune and the Glenwood Herald
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 04:02 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Wesley734.jpg
Local
Short life of Alexandria couple's baby may help other micro-preemies survive
June 09, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
StuveSam22.jpg
Opinion
It's Sam's Turn: Why I play golf even though I’m terrible at it
June 09, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
061123.S.FF.MNtrack.AAG4×800
Prep
Track and field: Relays lead the way for Alexandria at state
June 12, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
4349667+1GiHuBg0jxXOPoxx0wCkhlMElf_5dyMxe.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
June 15 courthouse concert in Alexandria features Diamondback
June 12, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report