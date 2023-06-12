Golf: Legends wrap up solid spring

The Alexandria College mens and womens golf teams had solid seasons this spring that culminated in appearances at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament Division II in May.

On the mens side, the Legends earned 10th out of 22 teams at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana, on May 23-26, 2023, with a total four-day score of 1,209 (57-over par).

This is quite the accomplishment for a team that’s in just its third year overall.

Kirkwood Community College won the national championship as a team with a total of 1,168 (16-over par).

Warner Beach of Glendale Community College won the individual championship with a total of 282 (6-under par).

Jayme French (Fargo) led the way for the Legends with a 22nd-place finish. French, who has graduated from the college, had a total of 297 at the national championship.

Lukas Justesen (Detroit Lakes) tied for 41st (303), while Conner Josephson (Redwood Falls) tied for 54th (306), Gannon Walsh (Belgrade) tied for 64th (310), and Hank Sogge (Eagan) tied for 75th (314).

In the NJCAA DI Womens National Championship, Abby Hamman (Slayton) represented Alexandria for the second year in a row.

Abby Hamman takes a shot at the 2023 NJCAA DI National Championship in Kansas. Contributed photo by Alexandria College

She ended her tenure with Alexandria College with a 50th-place (331, 43-over par) finish at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, from May 9-12, 2023.

Pearl Phoncharatkun of Seminole State-FL won the national championship with a four-day score of 296 (8-over par).