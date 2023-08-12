Golf: Kaiya Chapin and Ellie Sticha qualify for Regional Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament

ALEXANDRIA - Two Alexandrians are set to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt regional qualifier in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Sept. 24, 2023; Kaiya Chapin and Ellie Sticha.

Chapin and Sticha qualified for the regional event by taking the top two spots in the Girls 14-15 division in a Sub-Regional qualifier at Braemar Golf Course in Edina on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

“It’s really exciting because we’re both from Alexandria,” Sticha said. “I think it's cool that we can both like pull through and make it this far.”

Out of a 15-player field, Sticha finished in first place in the Girls 14-15 division with a total score of 130, while Chapin took second place with a score of 110.

These two made it to the sub-regional qualifier by being the two local qualifiers. A local qualifier event was held at the Alexandria Golf Club on July 5, 2023.

In Drive, Chip, and Putt tournaments, each player gets three drives, chips, and putts that count toward their total score.

Sticha got her score of 130 with a driving score of 40, a chipping score of 30, and a putting score of 60.

She had one drive in the fairway that finished between 180 and 190 yards (worth 12 points) and two drives that finished between 190 and 200 yards.

“I feel pretty good about my driving,” Sticha said.

Sticha’s chipping (from 10 to 15 yards out) consisted of one chip that finished between six and eight feet away from the cup (worth five points), another between four and six feet (worth 10 points), and another between two and four feet (worth 15 points).

Sticha shined on the green. She had a putt fall between a foot and two feet away from the cup (worth 15 points), another one that finished within a foot of the hole (worth 20 points), and another one went in the cup (worth 25 points).

Ellie Sticha

Chapin beat out Brooke Thiele of Wahoo, Nebraska, by four points to lock up the second regional qualifying spot from the Edinal sub-regional.

Chapin had two drives land in the fairway that went between 180 and 190 yards, two chips land between two and four feet of the cup, and another land within four and six feet of the cup.

On the green, Chapin landed two putts between one and two feet of the cup, and another landed within a foot of the cup.

“I like how I’ve been putting,” Chapin said.

Kaiya Chapin

There are eight Drive, Chip, and Putt divisions (four boys and four girls) for participants ages 7-15.

The top finisher in each division at each regional qualifier advances to play in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt Tournament at Augusta National on the Sunday before The Masters Tournament (Sunday, April 7, 2024; The Masters Tournament runs from April 11-14, 2024).

12 players from states such as Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and potentially other states will compete at the regional tournament in Castle Rock, which is a part of the Denver metropolitan area.

Neither Sticha nor Chapin have been out to Colorado but are excited about the opportunity.

Both golfers said they’ve been taking lessons for at least seven years.

Chapin is going to be a freshman at Alexandria High School this coming school year, while Sticha is going to be a sophomore.

Both have been golfing frequently at a young age.

Sticha said the mental part of golf is her favorite part of the sport, and for Chapin, her favorite part is seeing a different challenge on each hole.

“It’s tough to master the mental part, but that's kind of the key to unlocking how good you are,” Sticha said.

“There are no holes that are the same,” Chapin said. “Every hole is like a new challenge. That makes it really fun.”

And both are thankful for what their parents, coaches, instructors, and teammates have done for them.

“My parents have been big for me because they both golf and we always go out and play,” Chapin said. “Lisa Grimes has also been big for me because I've been doing lessons with her for so long."

“My parents have been really supportive of me, and I think that's the big thing,” Sticha said. “They've been the ones who signed me up for lessons and just supported me no matter what. I’d also like to say thank you to my swing coach Scott Dirck and my high school coach, [Tim] Zupfer. They've both been a big help in everything golf.”

