Golf: Jerry Rose wins MGA Senior Players Championship at AGC

ALEXANDRIA - Jerry Rose is a fixture in the Alexandria golfing community with his work at Alexandria Golf Club, with the Resorters Tournament, and with his play as well.

Rose captured his third MGA Seniors Players Championship title by defeating Mark Aldrich (Interlachen Country Club) 6 & 4 in the finals on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Alexandria Golf Club.

“I love the event—it’s a great tournament,” Rose told Nick Hunter of the MGA after the event. “This one means a lot more only because it’s my home course. There were a lot of people here pulling for all of us Alexandria guys, so it was fun to play well here. I’ve looked forward to this event more than anything we’ve had in the last couple of years.”

Rose carded four birdies on the front nine, including the first two holes, then birdied the 12th and won holes 13 and 14 to seal his third MGA Seniors Players title.

“I played great this afternoon and didn’t really hit any bad shots—six birdies in 14 holes,” Rose told Hunter about his Wednesday round. “I struggled a little bit Tuesday and didn’t have that feel, but played well here. I had one bogey, and it was a three-putt. All-in-all, I hit the ball great and made some putts, so it was pretty fun.”

The tournament ran from June 12-14, 2023, in Alexandria.

To get to the finals, Rose first had to topple fellow Alexandrian, Rich Frieburg in the semifinals. Rose defeated Frieburg 4 & 3.

Rose began the tournament with a 4 & 3 win against Jay Coatta of Windsong Farm Golf Club, then defeated Tim Gordon of Elk River Golf Club, 3 & 2, followed by a win over Steve Herzog of Alexandria Golf Club, 7 & 6, and a 3 & 2 win over Scott Maki of Mesaba Country Club.

Rose told Hunter that the winter was tricky for him but that he worked through it with hard work in the early spring.

“Golf is a fickle game. When you’re playing well, you never think you’re going to lose it. And when you’re not, you never think you’ll get it back,” Rose told Hunter. “I just got frustrated this winter because it’s just not fun when you’re not playing to your capabilities. I haven’t practiced much the past few years and I figured I had better start working on my game, so I practiced quite a bit this spring, and so far, it’s paid off.”

In the finals, it was nearly a matchup of Alexandria golfers as Mark Lindberg faced off against Aldrich in the semifinals.

Mark Lindberg

Aldrich defeated Lindberg 5 & 3 in the semifinals.

Earlier in the tournament, Lindberg defeated Dave Haslerud of Southview Country Club 2 &1, he tied with Bob Neuberger of Burl Oaks Golf Club, defeated Trent Wilcox of Headwaters Golf Club 1-up and Kevin Ewert of the Bridges, 3 & 2.

Steve Herzog

In his other matches in the tournament, Herzog lost 2 & 1 to Gordon and 4 & 3 to Coatta.

Ryan Conn makes run to MGA Mid-Players finals

Ryan Conn of the Alexandria Golf Club gave Bryce Hansted of Olympic Hills Golf Course all he could ask for in the finals of the MGA Mid-Players Championship on Wednesday at Alexandria Golf Club. But Hansted clawed out a win in 20 holes to take home the title.

To get to the finals, Conn defeated Mike Wangen of Braemer Golf Course 5 & 4 in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Conn defeated Corey Schommer of Northfield Golf Club, 5 & 4.

Ryan Conn

In pool play Conn defeated Travis Peterson of Wild Marsh Golf Club, 6 & 5, Brian Moehnke of Legends Golf Clyb, 4 & 3, and Kane Bauer from the Links and Northfork, 1-up.