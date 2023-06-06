Golf: Jerry Rose ties for second at Minnesota Senior Open

Jerry Rose of the Alexandria Golf Club, finished as one of the top golfers at the Keller Golf Club in St. Paul at the Minnesota Golf Association Senior Open on May 30-31, 2023, as he tied for second overall with a two-day total of 143 (1-under par).

Rose shot a 73 on day one and a 70 on day two. He had a total of eight birdies and 29 parts in the tournament.

Chris Borgen (Lost Spur Golf Course) won the tournament with a two-day score of 2-under par (142).

Rose, who won the 2021 MGA Senior Open, tied for first along with Richard Frieburg (Monticello Golf Club), Joel B Johnson (The Links at Northfork), and Derek Stendahl (Rush Creek Golf Club).

Mark Lindberg, also of Alexandria Golf Club, also qualified for the tournament. He placed tied for 33rd (77 76 - 153, 9-over par).

Mark Lindberg

Lindberg had six birdies and 24 parts in the tournament. Also from Alexandria Golf Club, Steve Herzog competed in the tournament on day one.

Lindberg qualified for the open by winning the MGA Seniors qualifier at Theodore Wirth Golf Club in Golden Valley, on May 24, 2023.

Lindberg won the qualifier by posting a score of 75 (3-over par).

Rose finished tied for fourth in the Players qualifier by posting a round of 74. He posted three birdies and 11 pars in his round.