Golf: Conn, Lehman finish top 10 at MPGA Public Links Championship

Ryan Conn, Sean Lehman, and Mark Lindberg all played at the 2023 MPGA Public Links Championship on Aug. 19-20 at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo and finished in the top half of the field (74 players finished the tournament).

Out of these three, Conn had the best finish as he tied for fifth at 2-under par (69 72 - 141). Par was 71 on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, but was 72 on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Matt Armstrong (Braemer Golf Course) defeated Maxwell Tylke (Legends Golf Club) with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the tournament. The golfers were tied at 4-under par after 36 holes.

Conn, playing out of Chaska Town Course, had two eagles, eight birdies, and 19 pars in the tournament.

Lehman, playing out of the Alexandria Golf Club, shot 4-over par (76) on day one of the tournament but bounced back on day two with a round of 3-under par (68) to finish tied for ninth at the tournament. Lehman had seven birdies and 23 pars in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Lehman

Lindberg, playing out of the Alexandria Golf Club, posted a two-day score of 155 (78 77 - 155) and tied for 35th in the tournament. Lindberg posted six birdies and 16 pars over the course of the two-day tournament.