Golf: Carter Doose wins Kyle's Lakes Area Classic

Doose won the tournament with a round of 4-under.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 1:50 PM

ALEXANDRIA - The Atikwa Golf Club at Arrowwood recently played host to the Kyle’s Lakes Area Classic hosted by Alexandria’s Kyle Diekman of Diekman's Jewelry on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Carter Doose topped the leaderboard with a round of 68 (32 36). He won the NCAA Championship flight with a score of 4-under par. He finished just ahead of Ben Edwards (35 35 - 70).

Bryant Pearson shot a 71 (36 35), while Ian Carr shot a 76 (36 40), Troy Hagen shot an 81 (39 42), Kirby Chermak shot an 82 (40 42), Jon Lee shot an 84 (38 46), and Ryan Frucci shot an 85 (40 45), to round out the championship flight.

Matt Porwoll won the NCAA Flight One with a round 80 (41 39) and finished ahead of runner-up Casey Chermak, who posted a round of 83 (41 42).

Jake Whiting won the NCAA Flight Two with a round of 86 (45 41), beating out Mike Porwoll (44 46 - 90).

Sam Syvrud won the NCAA Flight Three with a round 97 (48 49), edging out Braeden Malotky (57 41 - 98).

Rounding out the NCAA Flights, Ryan Blakesley won the NCAA Flight Four with a round of 115 (60 55).

Louie Wakely won the NIT Flight One with a round of 80 (41 39) and held off runner-up Justin Johnson, who posted a round of 84 (43 41).

Tate Breitkrutz won the NIT Flight Two with a round of 88 (46 42) and fended off Brett Pheits, who posted a round of 91 (46 45).

With a round of 87 (48 39) John Urman won the NIT Flight Three and held off Rick Theisen, who posted a round of 91 (48 43).

Aaron Vold finished atop the NIT Flight Four with a round of 97 (52 45). Todd Myhr finished runner-up with a round of 101 (52 43).

Travis Rinkenberger posted a round of 102 (55 47) to win NIT Flight Five. Kade Loge finished second with a round of 105 (55 50).

Josh Lueben won the NIT Flight Six with a round of 107 (57 50), and Pedar Schmitz finished second with a round of 110 (57 53).

In the Greg Mattson Team Event, Carter and Nel Doose, Kurt Diekman, Troy Hagen, Travis Hagen, Traton Diekman, Ryan Frucci, and Dawson Jarvi had the best score with a team total of 344.

Edwards finished as the Viking Club champion, while Pearson won the Pin Point Putting title, Paul Chermak won the High Point title, Kurt Diekman won the 100 club title, and Isaac Peterson won the Greg Mattson Putting Title ahead of Carter Doose.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
