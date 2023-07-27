Golf: Alexandria's Jack Holtz wins Minnesota State Junior Boys title

With three holes remaining, Jack Holtz found himself in a three-way tie for first place at the Minnesota Golf Association’s State Junior Boys Championship on Wednesday at Little Crow Country Club in Spicer on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

With back-to-back birdies on holes 16 and 17 (both par 4’s) and a par on hole 18 (par 5), Holtz took home the Minnesota State Junior Boys title with a three-day score of 2-under par.

“One of the best shots of the day was hitting it to about nine feet on 16 and making the putt; it got the momentum going. Then after that, making birdie from the front of the green on 17 sealed the deal,” Holtz told the MGA’s Jack Mendesh following his Wednesday round.

Holtz finished the final round at 1-under par (71) to beat out Carson Boe and Justin Luan, both of whom tied for second.

Holtz (playing out of Geneva Golf Club) won the tournament by two strokes, posting a three-day total of 214. He shot even par on day one (72) and 1-under par on days two and three (71).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It means a lot,” Holtz told Mendesh about winning the tournament. “It was such a great tournament, with a bunch of great players. Staying in it and making a few clutch putts coming in feels very good.”

The tournament ran from July 24-26, 2023, and over those three days, Holtz had 11 birdies and 35 pars. This is now Holtz’s second state title win, as last year he won the Minnesota PGA Junior 'Sota Series Players Tour Tournament of Champions at the Royal Golf Club.

This win for Holtz comes a week after tying for fifth at the American Junior Golf Association’s Austin Minnesota Junior Championship.

Holtz is heading into his senior year of high school at Alexandria and helped the boys' team take sixth in this spring’s state tournament.

Holtz’s high school teammate, Carver Larson, also competed in the state junior boys championship in Spicer.

Carver Larson File photo

Larson, a soon-to-be junior, placed 24th overall with a three-day score of 227 (11-over par). Larson had 10 birdies and 25 pars in the tournament.

Also playing out of Geneva Golf Club was Alexandria’s Weston Nyberg. Nyberg competed in the first two days of the tournament but missed the cut for the final day.

Weston Nyberg

Nyberg finished with a two-day total of 166 (22-over par).

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor O’Hara of the Alexandria Golf Club also competed in the tournament in Spicer. He competed in the first two days of the tournament, totaling 164 strokes, and missed the cut for the final day.

Boraas ties for 15th at MGA Women’s Amateur

Hannah Boraas File photo

A handful of Alexandria area golfers competed in the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship from July 24-26, 2023, at Baker National Golf Course in Medina.

Alexandria graduate (2023) Hannah Boraas tied for 15th at the tournament. Boraas carded five birdies and 35 pars over the course of three days. She posted a three-day total of 230 (11-over par).

Her former high school teammate, Cora Larson, tied for 27th in the tournament. She carded six birdies and 26 pars over the course of the tournament. She posted a three-day total of 241 (22-over par).

Cora Larson

Playing out of Minnewaska Golf Club, Leah Skaar tied for 24th at the tournament. She posted a three-day total of 237 (18-over par). She had 10 birdies and 24 pars in the tournament.

Leah Skaar

Kathryn VanArragon (YOC Minnesota) won the tournament with a score of 1-under par (218), beating out Emma Walsh (Bracket’s Crossing CC) by one stroke.

