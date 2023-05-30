Golf: Alexandria Golf Club pro shop reopened
A ribbon cutting was held for the reopening of the pro shop on May 27, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Golf Club pro shop has now been reopened and was unveiled at a ribbon cutting to a large crowd on the evening of Saturday, May 27, 2023.
The pro shop suffered extensive damage from a fire in late October 2022. The fire caused significant damage, but the footprint of the pro shop was able to remain the same.
The plan was to have the pro shop reopened by June 1, 2023.
