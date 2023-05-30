99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf: Alexandria Golf Club pro shop reopened

A ribbon cutting was held for the reopening of the pro shop on May 27, 2023.

Randy Johnson, Larry Novotny, Kyle Lee, Ashley Lee-DSC_4299.JPG
From left to right, Randy Johnson, Larry Novotny, Kyle Lee, and Ashley Lee of the Alexandria Golf Club cut a ribbon to unveil the revamped pro shop at Alexandria Golf Club on May 27, 2023. The pro shop was significantly damaged by a fire in October 2022.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:16 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Golf Club pro shop has now been reopened and was unveiled at a ribbon cutting to a large crowd on the evening of Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The pro shop suffered extensive damage from a fire in late October 2022. The fire caused significant damage, but the footprint of the pro shop was able to remain the same.

The plan was to have the pro shop reopened by June 1, 2023.

Exterior-DSC_4305.JPG
The exterior of the Alexandria Golf Club pro shop.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
