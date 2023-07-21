Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs

GLENWOOD — After needing 11 innings to get a win on Monday, Glenwood-Lowry wasted little time securing a place in the district championship game Thursday.

With a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Glenwood-Lowry beat Parkers Prairie 2-0 at Marthaler Field. That completed a sweep in the American Legion baseball Division II West Central North championship best-of-three series. Glenwood-Lowry won Game 1, 8-7.

The game time was 1 hour, 16 minutes.

“When PJ Johnson, our ace, is on the mound, we’re used to low-scoring, quick, efficient ball games,” said Glenwood-Lowry head coach Joe Alexander. “Luckily, we came out on top of this one.”

Glenwood-Lowry plays the South champion Kerkhoven in a best-of-three series this weekend. Game 1 is on Saturday at Glenwood. Game 2 and 3, if necessary, are Sunday at Sunburg. The winner plays in the Division II state tournament on July 26-30 at Roseau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenwood-Lowry is looking to go back to state for the second time in three years after qualifying in 2021 in Sacred Heart.

Glenwood-Lowry was able to make solid contact on Parkers Prairie pitcher Seth Sansness, only to see balls drop right to the outfielders for outs. In the second inning, a Ryland Martin single to left field looked like it would bring in a run as Conner Erickson raced to home plate. But the Pride’s left fielder, Holden Truax, made the timely throw to catcher David Revering, who tagged Erickson for the final out of the frame.

Glenwood-Lowry's Conner Erickson looks for the umpire to make a call while sliding into home plate during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Erickson was called out. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

“Coming off our game Monday night, we faced some pitching that was higher velocity. Then tonight, we had a guy (Sansness) who had command of two pitches and had really good off-speed stuff,” Alexander said. “It takes one time through the order sometimes before you can make an adjustment.”

Noah Jensen was one of those players who had a deep drive result in an out in his first at-bat. The second time through, the Glenwood-Lowry first baseman was going to do some damage.

“I knew we could hit this guy,” Jensen said. “My first at-bat, I just missed mine and a couple other guys had lineouts. I knew we were going to get on him and score some runs eventually.”

Leading off the bottom of the fourth, Jensen drove a 2-0 fastball over the left-field fence for a solo home run, putting Glenwood-Lowry ahead 1-0.

Glenwood-Lowry's Jack Majerus takes a swing at a pitch during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

“I was waiting for the pitch that I missed in my first at-bat and I got it,” Jensen said. “The team felt better after that one.”

Then with two outs, Martin finally got his RBI with a single to left field that scored Levi Johnson, putting the score at 2-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started picking up the slow curveball and hitting that,” said Martin, Glenwood-Lowry’s third baseman. “We finally found some gaps.

The No. 9 hitter, Martin finished 2-for-3. The Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters — Erickson, Austin Ballhagen and Martin — accounted for five of Glenwood-Lowry’s eight hits.

“When the top’s not getting on, you just gotta be ready and barrel up some balls,” Martin said.

Alexander added, “I think we did a great job of learning from our first at-bats and adjusting for our second and third at-bats and improving them.”

PJ Johnson capped off the complete-game victory, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out four.

“I know when PJ’s up there, it’s going to be a good game,” Jensen said. “He’s our only senior; he’s the leader of our team. He’s up there doing his thing.”

Glenwood-Lowry pitcher PJ Johnson delivers a throw during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

Glenwood-Lowry 2, Parkers Prairie 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkers Prairie 000 000 0-0 4 0

Glenwood-Lowry 000 200 x-2 8 1

Hitting - Parkers Prairie: Dylan Debilzen 1-3 bb, David Revering 1-4, Zach Mrnak 1-2 bb, Cohen Noska 1-2 bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Alex Panitzke 1-3, Dylan Alexander 1-3, Noah Jensen 1-2 hr r rbi bb, Levi Johnson 0-2 r bb, Conner Erickson 2-3, Austin Ballhagen 1-3 sb, Ryland Martin 2-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Parkers Prairie: Seth Sansness (L) 4.1-5-2-2-1-1, Joe Johnson 1.2-3-2-2-1-0 … Glenwood-Lowry: PJ Johnson (W) 7-4-0-0-4-4