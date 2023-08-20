Girls tennis: Alexandria to lean on seniors in 2023

Alexandria lost a strong group of players from last season due to graduation, but are excited about the potential this season has.

This season will be the final high school season for a strong group of seniors who have been playing varsity since their sophomore year.

“We have a great group of senior leaders that have been a big part of this team since their sophomore seasons,” Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said. “That experience has been huge in helping build a positive and hard-working team culture. That experience, positive mindset, and hard work this team can bring will be an important part of our success this year.”

Alexandria had a 13-10 team record in 2022.

“We bring back the majority of our team from last year and hope to build and improve upon the success we had last season,” Jansen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Section 8AA team tournament last year, Alexandria defeated Moorhead 5-2 but lost to Bemidji in the second round.

“We’ll work on being able to finish against top opponents in our conference and sections,” Jansen said. “We played great teams tough last year but did not always finish those matches the way we needed to.”

Alexandria has some players with varsity experience: seniors Meredith Sundby, Marisa Rousu, Ayla Rolin, Kylie Lattimer, Madelyn Husfeldt, Jalyn Halverson, juniors Morgan Aure, Faith Odland, and Katelyn Thiery.

2023 ALEXANDRIA GIRLS TENNIS -

HEAD COACH - Nick Jansen, 3rd season, 23-24 career record

ROSTER - SENIORS - Jalyn Halverson, Madalyn Husfeldt, Kristy Knutson, Jozie Kron, Kylie Lattimer, Ayla Rolin, Marisa Rousu, Meredith Sundby, Julia Nelson, Riyada Copeland; JUNIORS - Eva Liden, Olivia Aker, Ellie Bierman, Grace Bugher, Olivia Gervais, Grace Johnson, Katelyn Henning, Dasha Hohn, Ivy Jeseritz, Rachael Mohr, Faith Odland, Emily Olson, Emily Olson, Vegas Pederson, Katelyn Thiery, Morgan Aure, Sydni Rehovsky; SOPHOMORES - Rowan Boesl, Jacey Crouse, Macie Fernholz, Ava Jones, Maari Kvidt, Carleigh Lueck, Holly Meyer, Hailey Ness, Autumn Pazdernik, Emma Poepping, Kylee Sagedahl, Makena Sayre, Quinnlin Sayre, Cadence Simon, Kendall Swenson, Lilly Porter, Micaela Wilke-Radermacher; FRESHMEN - Aubrey Branstad, Addison Burns, Lily Eken, Kaylynn Fox, Claire Gimbel; Vivian Godfrey, Isabella Gwenigale, Isabella Heinz, Brooke Krasky, Bentley Kriel, Amelia Meier, Allison Overshiner, Iris Perreault, Payton Revering, Carly Scearcy, Maci Shelden, Kaci Short, Addison Stevenson, Devyn Waldorf, Lucy White, Brook Nelson, Remi Kron, Lexi Dummer

SCHEDULE (subject to change) -

Aug. 23 (Wednesday) - Noon @ Bemidji - includes Thief River Falls

Aug. 25 (Friday) - 10 AM vs. Foley, Monticello, Washburn

Aug. 29 (Tuesday) - 4:30 PM @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Aug. 31 (Thursday) - 4:30 PM vs. Fergus Falls

Sept. 5 (Tuesday) - 4:30 PM @ Sartell

Sept. 7 (Thursday) - 4:30 PM vs. Willmar

Sept. 9 (Saturday) - 10 AM vs. Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Osakis

Sept. 12 (Tuesday) - 4:30 PM vs. Rocori

Sept. 14 (Thursday) - 4:30 PM @ St Cloud Crush

Sept. 18 (Monday) - 2 PM vs. Little Falls, Moorhead

Sept. 19 (Tuesday) - 4:30 PM vs. Brainerd

Sept. 21 (Thursday) - 4:30 PM vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sept. 26 (Tuesday) - 4:30 PM @ Fergus Falls

Sept. 28 (Thursday) - 4:30 PM vs. Sartell

Oct. 3-14 - Section Playoffs