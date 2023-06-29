Girls soccer: AASA U14 Redbirds win top bracket at BVU Cup

BURNSVILLE - The Alexandria Area Soccer Association (AASA) Girls U14 Redbirds First Division Team dominated the field in the BVU Cup Tournament in Burnsville from June 24-25, 2023, and won the top bracket of the tournament convincingly.

The U14 Redbirds went 4-0 at the tournament and outscored opponents 10-1 in four total games.

“Our team has continued to gel and improve as the season has progressed,” U14 Redbirds co-head coach Amy Korynta said. “We are seeing better ball control and passing across the entire field.”

The U14 Redbirds defeated the Fusion Girls Select team (from Plymouth and Wayzata) 1-0 in the title game on June 25, 2023.

“The girls in our offensive front that set up the plays and led our scoring charge during the tournament would include Esryn Dahl, Emma Laurent, Alexis Bergs, Mila Warzecha, Emma Schmidt, Leah Greseth, Julia Luepke and Abbi Helwig,” U14 Redbirds co-head coach Mike Helwig said. “Good defense is key, and ours only let in one goal during the entire tournament. They were led by our goalies, Autumn Struck and Eden Sorlie, and field players Anna Korynta, Jada McAdoo, Lilly Klimek, Nora Urness, and Maggie Sundby.”

To get to the finals, the U14 Redbirds needed to get through an Orono/West Minnetonka team. Alexandria was up to the task, winning that semifinal game, 3-0, on June 25, 2023.

The U14 Redbirds began the tournament with a 5-1 win over an Eden Prairie team and a 1-0 win over a Shakopee team on June 24, 2023.

“Going down to the cities to play against the top clubs in the state has been a goal of ours since moving the team up to First Division this year,” Coach Helwig said. “Alexandria area soccer continues to grow year after year, and a championship win like this can only add to the excitement around soccer for our area.”

