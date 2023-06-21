Five Alexandria College athletes named to Spring 2023 MCAC Elite Team

ALEXANDRIA - In a press release on June 14, 2023, the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference announced its Spring 2023 Elite Team.

Among the 108 members of the Spring 2023 MCAC Elite team are Alexandria Technical and Community College’s Brady Goebel, Carter Lang, Lucas Burgrum, Mason Conrad, and Abby Hamman.

According to the press release , the award recognizes student-athletes who had academic and athletic success throughout the Spring 2023 season. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be named the MCAC All-Academic team, and earned All-Division, All-conference, and or All-American honors in their sports.

Hamman, a Slayton native, ended her Alexandria College career with a 50th-place (331, 43-over par) finish in NJCAA DI National Championship at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, from May 9-12, 2023.

Goebel, an Albany native; Lang, a New Ulm native; Burgum, a Mandan, North Dakota, native; and Conrad, a Farmington native, recently helped Alexandria College earn a 23-10 record and a second-place finish in the Region 13/North Plains District, in what was the team’s first season in history.