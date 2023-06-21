Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Five Alexandria College athletes named to Spring 2023 MCAC Elite Team

5 Legends were named to the 2023 Spring MCAC Elite team for academic and athletic success.

IMG_8409_Lauren Stockmoe.jpg
Abby Hamman takes a shot at the 2023 NJCAA DI National Championship in Kansas. Hamman was recently named to the Spring 2023 MCAC Elite Team
Contributed photo by Alexandria College
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:22 PM

ALEXANDRIA - In a press release on June 14, 2023, the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference announced its Spring 2023 Elite Team.

Among the 108 members of the Spring 2023 MCAC Elite team are Alexandria Technical and Community College’s Brady Goebel, Carter Lang, Lucas Burgrum, Mason Conrad, and Abby Hamman.

According to the press release , the award recognizes student-athletes who had academic and athletic success throughout the Spring 2023 season. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be named the MCAC All-Academic team, and earned All-Division, All-conference, and or All-American honors in their sports.

Hamman, a Slayton native, ended her Alexandria College career with a 50th-place (331, 43-over par) finish in NJCAA DI National Championship at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, from May 9-12, 2023.

Goebel, an Albany native; Lang, a New Ulm native; Burgum, a Mandan, North Dakota, native; and Conrad, a Farmington native, recently helped Alexandria College earn a 23-10 record and a second-place finish in the Region 13/North Plains District, in what was the team’s first season in history.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
