Competitors come in droves for Alexandria Triathlon

ALEXANDRIA - It was a busy day on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lake Brophy County Park as hundreds of people came to compete in and watch the Alexandria Triathlon.

The triathlon consisted of a 500-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run.

Alexandria native Corey Nygaard (28) finished as the top overall men’s finisher with a time of 55:54, finishing just ahead of Spencer Syvertson (27), who finished with a time of 56:51.

He also finished with the best time in the bike segment, as he finished with a time of 27:23.

On top of the women’s leaderboard was another Alexandrian, Kadie Hokanson (42).

Hokanson finished with a time of 1:06.23.

19-year-old Joel Brault, who is from Alexandria, finished with the best time in the running segment with a time of 17:07.

In the men’s 10-19 age group, Brault took first place with an overall time of 1:03.59, while Nick Jasmer of Menagha (31) finished with the best overall time in the men’s 30-39 age group (59.48). In the men’s 40-49 age group, Andrew Zabel of Sartell finished with the best time (57:00).

In the men’s 50-59 age group, Kevin Mitchell, 53, of Sioux Falls, SD, finished atop the group with a time of 59:50, while Brian Williams, 61, also of Sioux Falls, SD, finished atop the group of men's 60 and up of 1:08.26). Nygaard took first in the men’s 20-29 age group.

On the women’s side, Elouise Hollenkamp (19, Minneapolis) led the 10-19 age group (1:25.45), finishing just ahead of Mikayla Haskamp (19, Sauk Centre).

Amy Preusser of Melrose (26) finished atop the women’s 20-29 age group (1:18.59), while Rachel Geyen of Alexandria (36) finished atop the women’s 30-39 age group (1:18.44). Hokanson had the best time in the women’s 40-49 age group.

In the women’s 50-59 age group, Jane Hutzol (58, Arvilla, North Dakota) finished with the best time (1:22.12), and Bethany Collins (68, Eden Prairie) led the 60 and up women’s group with her time of 1:27.35.

8-year-old Beckett Warzecha of Alexandria won the 9 and under kids splash and dash triathlon with a time of 11:48. 13-year-old Mila Warzecha finished with the 10-13-year-old event with a time of 11:23.

The team of Jaelyn Miller, Jakin Miller and Aleah Miller won the Paddle Relay race with a time of 1:06.49.

Chris Brown (49, Garfield) won the Paddle race.

Competitors in the triathlon came from all across Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Texas.

A total of 122 people finished the triathlon.

1 / 3: People at the finish line at the 2023 Alexandria Triathlon. 2 / 3: A group of paddlers at the 2023 Alexandria Triathlon on July 22, 2023. 3 / 3: Kids compete in the Kids Splash at the Alexandria Triathlon on July 22, 2023.

2023 ALEXANDRIA TRIATHLON -

TOP-FIVE MEN’S FINISHERS - 1. Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 55:54; 2. Spencer Syvertson, Alexandria, 56:51; 3. Andrew Zabel, Sartell, 57:00; 4. Nick Jasmer, Menagha, 59:48; 5. Kevin Mitchell, Sioux Falls, SD, 59:50

TOP-FIVE WOMEN’S FINISHERS - 1. Kadie Hokanson, Alexandria, 1:06.23; 2. Missy Heilman, West Fargo, ND, 1:11.44; 3. Rachel Geyen, Alexandria, 1:18:44; 4. Amy Preusser, Melrose, 1:18.59; 5. Jackie Olson, Alexandria, 1:20:33

TOP-FIVE SWIM TIMES - 1. Kurt Youngdahl, Hopkins, 7:08; 2. Spencer Syverton, Alexandria, 7:29; 3. Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 7:32; 4. Easton Syverston, Paynesville, 7:36; 5. Liv Andreasen, Minneapolis, 7:52

TOP-FIVE BIKE TIMES - 1. Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 27:23; 2. Spencer Syverston, Alexandria, 27:54; 3. Andrew Zabel, Sartell, 28:05; 4. Brett Winkelman, Fargo, ND, 29:04; 5. Kurt Youngdahl, Hopkins, 29:08;