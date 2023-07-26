Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Competitors come in droves for Alexandria Triathlon

The 2023 Alexandria Triathlon drew in competitors from all across the United States.

image009.jpg
Corey Nygaard (pink/blue shirt) and Kadie Hokanson (teal shirt) take a photo after their first-place wins at the Alexandria Triathlon on July 22nd, 2023.
Bulldog Photography
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 1:57 PM

ALEXANDRIA - It was a busy day on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lake Brophy County Park as hundreds of people came to compete in and watch the Alexandria Triathlon.

The triathlon consisted of a 500-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run.

Alexandria native Corey Nygaard (28) finished as the top overall men’s finisher with a time of 55:54, finishing just ahead of Spencer Syvertson (27), who finished with a time of 56:51.

He also finished with the best time in the bike segment, as he finished with a time of 27:23.

On top of the women’s leaderboard was another Alexandrian, Kadie Hokanson (42).

ADVERTISEMENT

Hokanson finished with a time of 1:06.23.

19-year-old Joel Brault, who is from Alexandria, finished with the best time in the running segment with a time of 17:07.

In the men’s 10-19 age group, Brault took first place with an overall time of 1:03.59, while Nick Jasmer of Menagha (31) finished with the best overall time in the men’s 30-39 age group (59.48). In the men’s 40-49 age group, Andrew Zabel of Sartell finished with the best time (57:00).

In the men’s 50-59 age group, Kevin Mitchell, 53, of Sioux Falls, SD, finished atop the group with a time of 59:50, while Brian Williams, 61, also of Sioux Falls, SD, finished atop the group of men's 60 and up of 1:08.26). Nygaard took first in the men’s 20-29 age group.

On the women’s side, Elouise Hollenkamp (19, Minneapolis) led the 10-19 age group (1:25.45), finishing just ahead of Mikayla Haskamp (19, Sauk Centre).

Amy Preusser of Melrose (26) finished atop the women’s 20-29 age group (1:18.59), while Rachel Geyen of Alexandria (36) finished atop the women’s 30-39 age group (1:18.44). Hokanson had the best time in the women’s 40-49 age group.

In the women’s 50-59 age group, Jane Hutzol (58, Arvilla, North Dakota) finished with the best time (1:22.12), and Bethany Collins (68, Eden Prairie) led the 60 and up women’s group with her time of 1:27.35.

8-year-old Beckett Warzecha of Alexandria won the 9 and under kids splash and dash triathlon with a time of 11:48. 13-year-old Mila Warzecha finished with the 10-13-year-old event with a time of 11:23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team of Jaelyn Miller, Jakin Miller and Aleah Miller won the Paddle Relay race with a time of 1:06.49.

Chris Brown (49, Garfield) won the Paddle race.

Competitors in the triathlon came from all across Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Texas.

A total of 122 people finished the triathlon.

image008 (1).jpg
1/3: People at the finish line at the 2023 Alexandria Triathlon.
image003 (1).jpg
2/3: A group of paddlers at the 2023 Alexandria Triathlon on July 22, 2023.
image002 (2).jpg
3/3: Kids compete in the Kids Splash at the Alexandria Triathlon on July 22, 2023.

2023 ALEXANDRIA TRIATHLON -

TOP-FIVE MEN’S FINISHERS - 1. Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 55:54; 2. Spencer Syvertson, Alexandria, 56:51; 3. Andrew Zabel, Sartell, 57:00; 4. Nick Jasmer, Menagha, 59:48; 5. Kevin Mitchell, Sioux Falls, SD, 59:50

TOP-FIVE WOMEN’S FINISHERS - 1. Kadie Hokanson, Alexandria, 1:06.23; 2. Missy Heilman, West Fargo, ND, 1:11.44; 3. Rachel Geyen, Alexandria, 1:18:44; 4. Amy Preusser, Melrose, 1:18.59; 5. Jackie Olson, Alexandria, 1:20:33

TOP-FIVE SWIM TIMES - 1. Kurt Youngdahl, Hopkins, 7:08; 2. Spencer Syverton, Alexandria, 7:29; 3. Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 7:32; 4. Easton Syverston, Paynesville, 7:36; 5. Liv Andreasen, Minneapolis, 7:52

TOP-FIVE BIKE TIMES - 1. Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 27:23; 2. Spencer Syverston, Alexandria, 27:54; 3. Andrew Zabel, Sartell, 28:05; 4. Brett Winkelman, Fargo, ND, 29:04; 5. Kurt Youngdahl, Hopkins, 29:08;

TOP-FIVE RUN TIMES - 1. Joel Brault, Alexandria, 17:07; 2. Andrew Zabel, Sartell, 18:35; 3. Riley Nelson, Sioux Falls, SD, 19:13; 4. Patrick Nelson, Minneapolis, 19:34; 5. Nick Jasper, Menagha, 19:40

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Cole Haabala-DSC_8516.JPG
Sports
Laying bricks: Tom Roos continues philanthropic efforts with Alexandria soccer camp
22h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
072223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 11.jpg
Sports
Golf: Birchmont foursome gathers for Monday qualifiers for over 3 decades
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Tom Lehman.jpg
Sports
Golf: Lehman 18 restoration complete at Cragun's Resort
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Chick-fil-A is coming to Alexandria, sort of
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Alexandria Golf Club
Local
Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
StAgnes.jpg
Osakis
St. Agnes School in Osakis seeks parishioners' help to stay open
1h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Jeff Dayton.jpg
Lifestyle
Jeff Dayton to perform in the Legacy Gardens
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report