College baseball: Legends roll over Spartans for first conference wins

The Alexandria College baseball team is ranked No. 13 in the National Junior College Athletic Association DIII level and continued a hot start with two five-inning wins on Wednesday at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The Legends controlled its doubleheader against the Minnesota Technical and Community Spartans on the road on Wednesday, 13-1 in game one and 12-0 in game two.

Alexandria started strong in game one with a five-run first inning that featured 2-RBI singles by Brady Goebel and Mason Conrad.

The Legends went up 8-0 in the top of the third, thanks in large part to an RBI double by Levi Lampert and an RBI single by Jacob Merrill.

Merrill and Will Plowman hit 2 RBI singles in the top of the fourth, and Chuck Hackett knocked home the game’s final run in the fifth inning on a solo home run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas Burgum pitched a complete game for the Legends as he limited the Spartans to one run and two hits and struck out seven in the win.

The Legends had another dominant pitching performance in game two as Jalen Vorpahl struck out eight and limited the Spartans to just two hits in the 12-0 win.

The Legends got the bats going early in game two with a Merrill, Hackett, and Goebel RBI single, and they led 4-0 after the first inning.

Alexandria added to its lead in the second with a Carter Lang RBI single and a Hackett 2-RBI double.

The Legends scored a run off of a steal in the top of the third inning and a Lampert RBI single. Hackett hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and scored three runs combined off of a wild pitch and walks in the fifth inning.

The Legends are now 11-2 (2-0 Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference) so far this season and play the junior varsity team from St. John’s University away from home at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Game 1 -

Alexandria - 5 0 3 4 0 1 - 13 16 1

ADVERTISEMENT

M State - 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 1

ALEXANDRIA HITTING - Levi Lampert, 3 H, 3 R, 1 RBI; Jacob Merrill - 3 H, 3 RBI; Carter Lang - 2 H, R, BB; Chuck Hackett - 2 R, 2 H, RBI; Brady Goebel - 2 R, 2 H, 1 RBI; Lucas Burgum - R, H, BB; Maddox Mortensen - R; Torin Olson - R; Will Plowman - R, H, 2 RBI; Mason Conrad - 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Burgum - W - 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K

Game 2 -

Alexandria - 4 2 2 1 3 - 12 12 0

M State - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 2

ALEXANDRIA HITTING - Levi Lampert - 2 R, 2 H, RBI, BB; Gannon Hall - R; Jacob Merrill - R, H, RBI; Carter Ruschmeier - R, BB; Carter Lang - 3 R, 2 H, RBI; Torin Olson - BB; Chuck Hackett - R, 3 H, 3 RBI; Noah Lower - BB; Brady Goebel - H, RBI; Brock Depute - BB; Calen O’Connell - R, H, RBI; Mason Conrad - R, H; Maddox Mortensen - R, H

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jalen Vorpahl - 5 IP, 2 H, 8 SO

