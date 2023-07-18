6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Boys golf: Carver Larson takes third at MGA Junior Public Links Championship

Larson finished third at the tournament, while Will Thornburg took 11th.

LarsonCarver 5232.jpg
Carver Larson
File photo
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:20 AM

Carver Larson was one of the best golfers in the boys division at the MGA Junior Public Links Championship on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale, as he tied for second in the 27-hole tournament.

Larson tied for second along with Nolan Witham (Keller Golf Club) and Henry Hartquist (Luverne Country Club) at 1-over par (106). Russell Ylitalo (YOC Minnesota) won the tournament with a score of 1-under par (104).

Larson, playing out of Geneva Golf Club, had six birdies and 13 pars on the day. Larson is heading into his junior year of high school.

11 golfers made the cut for the final nine holes, including Alexandria’s Will Thornburg.

The soon-to-be freshman took 11th in the tournament with a score of 11-over par (116).

ThornburgWill 5232.jpg
Will Thornburg

Thornburg carded one eagle, two birdies, and 12 pars at the tournament.

A total of 25 golfers played in the tournament.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
