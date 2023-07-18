Boys golf: Carver Larson takes third at MGA Junior Public Links Championship

Carver Larson was one of the best golfers in the boys division at the MGA Junior Public Links Championship on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale, as he tied for second in the 27-hole tournament.

Larson tied for second along with Nolan Witham (Keller Golf Club) and Henry Hartquist (Luverne Country Club) at 1-over par (106). Russell Ylitalo (YOC Minnesota) won the tournament with a score of 1-under par (104).

Larson, playing out of Geneva Golf Club, had six birdies and 13 pars on the day. Larson is heading into his junior year of high school.

11 golfers made the cut for the final nine holes, including Alexandria’s Will Thornburg.

The soon-to-be freshman took 11th in the tournament with a score of 11-over par (116).

Will Thornburg

Thornburg carded one eagle, two birdies, and 12 pars at the tournament.

A total of 25 golfers played in the tournament.