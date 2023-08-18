Bowling: Garden Center Lanes finds success with Midwest Youth Championship

The 2023 Midwest Youth Championship was another great success at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria. We just completed our eighth year of running this tournament, from Thursday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 13. Our entries increased again this year, as we had 318.

This year’s tournament, over $49,000 in scholarship dollars were earned. With the Alexandria Bowling Association, Bremer Bank, 900 Global, Viking Coke, EFX Apparel, Garden Center Lanes, Explore Alexandria, and 3G sponsors, we can give the number of scholarships that we do. Bowl4Life also gave out scholarships to kids that bowled in the MYC tournament. They had us draw one boy and girl during the 5 qualifying rounds, and each of those kids received a $250 scholarship from Bowl4Life. That is an additional $2,500 in scholarships awarded throughout the weekend. The Bowl4Life Foundation's mission is to promote the sport of bowling and to provide scholarship assistance to youth bowlers.

We had 162 entries in Boys Open (scratch), 60 entries Girls Open, and 96 entries in the handicap division. Trae Henrichsmeyer from Wisconsin won the Boys Open, which earned him a $5,000 scholarship. Last year he came in second, so he has won $8,500 in scholarships in just the last two years. The total scholarship dollars in the Boys Open was $21,116. Keira Magsam from Nebraska won the Girls Open, which earned her a $3,000 scholarship. She also won the Girls Open in 2021, so she has earned $8,550 in scholarships in the years she has bowled the tournament. Total scholarship dollars in the Girls Open was $10,880. Riley Miller, who is from Alexandria, won the Handicap division. He earned a $3,000 scholarship at the age of 11. We had five other local bowlers make the cut in the handicap division, Micah Walswick was second, and Myles Frueh was third. Total scholarship dollars in the Handicap division were $12,628.

We run an Adult/Youth event on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11. We had 101 teams participate, and Tyler Rittenour from Princeton earned a $1,000 scholarship for taking first with his partner.

We want to thank everyone that helped with the tournament, and we have given over $300,000 in scholarships in the eight years of this tournament.

