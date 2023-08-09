Basketball: Alexandria teams having successful summer

It's been a strong summer for Alexandria basketball programs, as both the boys and girls teams have had success in recent tournaments.

In the Breakdown's Summer Series Tournament in late July in Rogers, the Alexandria girls basketball team walked away as champions after defeating Fridley, Rogers, and Elk River.

Recently, the Alexandria girls competed in the Breakdown's State Tournament and earned second place. Alexandria defeated Stewartville and Como Park to get to the championship game. Alexandria lost to Benilde-St. Margaret's 57-47 in the championship game in what was a rematch of a state tournament semifinal game from this past March (which Benilde-St. Margaret's won).

What a solid day at the Breakdown State Tourney with wins over Stewartville, Como Park before dropping a hard fought battle to Benilde in the Championship 47-57 Thankyou @BreakdownUSA @GMacHoops @jules8465 pic.twitter.com/35X4dbXeVx — Wendy Lynn (@WendyLynnKohler) July 31, 2023

The Alexandria boys recently played in the Pacesetter Sweet 16 Tournament at the College of St. Benedict's. Alexandria began the tournament with wins over Spring Grove (57-34) and Hopkins (73-70). Alexandria lost the semifinal game to the eventual tournament champion, Delano (67-60).

In the third-place game, Alexandria had a rematch with Totino-Grace. This was also a rematch of a state semifinal game from this past March , which Totino-Grace won. Totino-Grace won this game in August, 71-65.

