Sports

Basketball: Alexandria teams having successful summer

The Alexandria boys and girls basketball teams have had a lot of success this summer.

alex TG 5.jpg
Dawson Roderick (35) dives for a loose ball against Totino-Grace at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 Tournament. <br/>
Contributed photo by Bruce Strand
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:46 AM

It's been a strong summer for Alexandria basketball programs, as both the boys and girls teams have had success in recent tournaments.

In the Breakdown's Summer Series Tournament in late July in Rogers, the Alexandria girls basketball team walked away as champions after defeating Fridley, Rogers, and Elk River.

Recently, the Alexandria girls competed in the Breakdown's State Tournament and earned second place. Alexandria defeated Stewartville and Como Park to get to the championship game. Alexandria lost to Benilde-St. Margaret's 57-47 in the championship game in what was a rematch of a state tournament semifinal game from this past March (which Benilde-St. Margaret's won).

The Alexandria boys recently played in the Pacesetter Sweet 16 Tournament at the College of St. Benedict's. Alexandria began the tournament with wins over Spring Grove (57-34) and Hopkins (73-70). Alexandria lost the semifinal game to the eventual tournament champion, Delano (67-60).

In the third-place game, Alexandria had a rematch with Totino-Grace. This was also a rematch of a state semifinal game from this past March , which Totino-Grace won. Totino-Grace won this game in August, 71-65.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
