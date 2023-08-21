Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Baseball: Watkins shuts down Carlos at MBA State Tournament

A 19-strikeout outing by pitcher Matt Geislinger led the Watkins Clippers to a 3-0 win over the Carlos Cougars in the MBA Class C State Tournament

C-JD Hennen-DSC_8388.JPG
JD Hennen loads up to throw a pitch for the Carlos Cougars in a game against the Urbank-Parkers Prairie Bombers on July 21, 2023. Hennen struck out seven batters in a state tournament loss to the Watkins Clippers on Aug. 19, 2023, in Litchfield.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:41 AM

The Watkins Clippers were stout defensively in its win on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Litchfield.

Watkins shut out the Carlos Cougars, 3-0, in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament in Litchfield.

Matt Geislinger pitched a gem on the mound for the Clippers, and he threw 19 strikeouts and walked no batters in what was a complete-game shutout win.

The Clippers scored a run in each of the first three innings in the win.

The Clippers scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning, a pair of walks and a single in the second inning, and an RBI single by Lincoln Haugen in the third inning, pushing in what later proved to be the final run of the game.

Both teams had five hits in the contest. Devan Swerman led Carlos in hits with two, while Kevin Kramer led Watkins in hits with a pair as well.

JD Hennen and Shay Endres pitched for the Cougars. Hennen struck out seven batters in four innings, while Endres struck out nine in five innings pitched.

Watkins now plays in the second round of the state tournament on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Dassel at 7:30 p.m. against the Waconia Lakers. Meanwhile, Carlos’ season has ended.

Watkins - 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 0

Carlos - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 0

CARLOS PITCHING - JD Hennen - 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO; Shay Endres - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

CARLOS OFFENSE - Brock Lerfald - 1-4; Grady Anderson - 0-3; Devan Swerman - 2-4; JD Hennen - 1-4; Caleb Runge - 0-3; Nate Hammerback - 0-4; Lake Hagen - 1-3; Shay Endres - 1-3; Evan Lind - 0-3

WATKINS PITCHING - Matt Geislinger - W - 9 IP - 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 19 SO

WATKINS OFFENSE - Nolan Geislinger - 0-3, R, 2 BB; Dan Berg - 1-5; Kevin Kramer - 2-5; Brenden Ashton - 1-5; Carter Block - 0-3, 2 BB; Carson Geislinger - 0-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Matt Geislinger - 0-3, BB; Lincoln Haugen - 1-3, RBI, BB; Landon Neiman - 0-3, R, BB

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
