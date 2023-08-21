Baseball: Watkins shuts down Carlos at MBA State Tournament

The Watkins Clippers were stout defensively in its win on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Litchfield.

Watkins shut out the Carlos Cougars, 3-0, in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament in Litchfield.

Matt Geislinger pitched a gem on the mound for the Clippers, and he threw 19 strikeouts and walked no batters in what was a complete-game shutout win.

The Clippers scored a run in each of the first three innings in the win.

The Clippers scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning, a pair of walks and a single in the second inning, and an RBI single by Lincoln Haugen in the third inning, pushing in what later proved to be the final run of the game.

Both teams had five hits in the contest. Devan Swerman led Carlos in hits with two, while Kevin Kramer led Watkins in hits with a pair as well.

JD Hennen and Shay Endres pitched for the Cougars. Hennen struck out seven batters in four innings, while Endres struck out nine in five innings pitched.

Watkins now plays in the second round of the state tournament on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Dassel at 7:30 p.m. against the Waconia Lakers. Meanwhile, Carlos’ season has ended.

Watkins - 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 0

Carlos - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 0

CARLOS PITCHING - JD Hennen - 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO; Shay Endres - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

CARLOS OFFENSE - Brock Lerfald - 1-4; Grady Anderson - 0-3; Devan Swerman - 2-4; JD Hennen - 1-4; Caleb Runge - 0-3; Nate Hammerback - 0-4; Lake Hagen - 1-3; Shay Endres - 1-3; Evan Lind - 0-3

WATKINS PITCHING - Matt Geislinger - W - 9 IP - 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 19 SO

WATKINS OFFENSE - Nolan Geislinger - 0-3, R, 2 BB; Dan Berg - 1-5; Kevin Kramer - 2-5; Brenden Ashton - 1-5; Carter Block - 0-3, 2 BB; Carson Geislinger - 0-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Matt Geislinger - 0-3, BB; Lincoln Haugen - 1-3, RBI, BB; Landon Neiman - 0-3, R, BB