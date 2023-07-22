Baseball: Urbank-Parkers Prairie holds off Carlos

CARLOS - The Minnesota Baseball Association Region 16C tournament is just around the corner, and on Friday, July 21, 2023, two of the top teams from the Resorters League faced off at Fireman's Field in Carlos.

The Carlos Cougars came into the night undefeated in Resorters League play but had a tough test against the Urbank-Parkers Prairie Bombers.

Urbank-Parkers Prairie's Hunter Haggenmiller hurls a pitch to the plate during a game against the Carlos Cougars on July 21, 2023, in Carlos. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Thanks to a three-run fifth inning and strong defense in the final three innings, Urbank-Parkers Prairie got the 5-3 win on the road.

"Our defense made some big plays down the stretch," Urbank-Parkers Prairie's Hunter Haggenmiller said. "This definitely helps us going into the playoffs. I know these guys are a good team (Carlos); that's their first league loss, so we're going to take it with some confidence and play our game toward the playoffs here."

Carlos beat Urbank-Parkers Prairie, 2-1, in a five-inning game on July 2, 2023.

The Bombers (9-5) took the lead in the fourth inning with a run on an error. The Bombers added to their lead with an RBI triple by Drew Johnson and RBI singles by Austen Hadley and Jake Thoeness in the top of the fifth inning to increase their lead to 4-0.

Carlos (9-2) got on track in the bottom of the fifth inning as JD Hennen hit a ground ball that led to an error and two runs coming in. Add in an RBI double by Devan Swerman in the bottom of the sixth inning, and all of a sudden, it was once again a 1-run game.

Carlos' Devan Swerman celebrates on second base after hitting a RBI double in a game against the Urbank-Parkers Prairie Bombers on July 21, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Bombers added an insurance run on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth inning to make it a 5-3 game.

Led by a stout performance on the mound by Haggenmiller over the final three innings, the Bombers held on to a 5-3 win.

He struck out seven batters over the final three innings, and Matt Herley came up with the win on the mound. Herley started the game and struck out three batters.

For Carlos, Hennen got off to a good start on the mound as he struck out six batters in four innings pitched. JD Hennen struck out six batters in four innings as well.

JD Hennen loads up to throw a pitch for the Carlos Cougars in a game against the Urbank-Parkers Prairie Bombers on July 21, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Johnson led the Bombers in hits with two, while Levi Arnold added another.

Caleb Runge led the Cougars in hits with two, while Swerman, Hennen, and Brock Lerfald each had one.

Last season, the Bombers finished second in the Region 16C tournament and earned one of the two bids to the MBA Class C State Tournament.

And this year, the team’s goal is simple:

Make it back to the state tournament.

"That's the expectation in this year without the first-round bye (in the region playoffs), it's going to be a longer road, but we just have to trust ourselves," Haggenmiller said. "We got a good group of boys in here, and we take it one game at a time. We do everything confidently, like pitching, defense, and hitting. And I think if we do all those things right and don't make a ton of mistakes, we're a tough team to get up on."

Urbank-Parkers Prairie's Hunter Arnold slides into third base during a game against the Carlos Cougars on July 21, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

For Carlos, this loss on Friday, July 21, was just its second of the season. The first came on July 9, 7-2, to Breckenridge.

The Cougars have found success this season thanks to team chemistry.

"We have a really good group of guys out here, and we come on every night and play the game hard, so it makes it easy," Carlos' Isaac Peterson said. "We've got 25 guys up in the lineup that you can rely on to come in and play all nine innings together. We definitely back up one another, use each other and use that momentum. A lot of us have played together before, so just having that good group of guys that allows you to have that core and be solid on the line is big."

Improving on timely hitting is a goal that the Cougars have going forward.

"It's going to be big for us," Peterson said. "It's something that we've been spotty on sometimes. Sometimes we've executed, but sometimes we haven't. Our pitching has been solid all year and has kept us in those close games. I think we're going to be in every game."

Both the Bombers and Cougars are expecting Region 16C to be tough to get through this summer.

"Against Urbank-Parkers Prairie, it's been a fight, same thing with Sauk Centre," Peterson said. "We've put up good fights, and it's made for a good competitive season."

The Region 16C Tournament begins on July 28, 2023, and runs through Aug. 13, 2023.

1 / 3: Parker Jendro throws a pitch to the plate for the Carlos Cougars in a game on July 21, 2023. 2 / 3: Urbank-Parkers Prairie's Matt Ferley throws a pitch in a game against Carlos on July 21, 2023. 3 / 3: Carlos' Braden Reisdorf makes a throw from third base to first base in a game on July 21, 2023.

But first, Urbank-Parkers Prairie hosts the Detroit Lakes Ligers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Carlos plays on the road against the Ashby A's on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Note: Stats and team records are currently unofficial

Urbank-Parkers Prairie - 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 - 5

Carlos - 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 - 3