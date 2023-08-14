Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Two Alexandria Classic Clippers inducted into MSMABA Hall of Fame

Lee Backhaus and Greg Serum are the third and fourth members from the Classic Clippers to achieve this honor.

Four MSMABA Hall of Fame inductees pose for a picture.
From the left Gary Fritsch, Greg Serum, Lee Backhaus and Tim Christianson were inducted into the MSMABA Hall of Fame on Aug. 11, 2023.
Contributed by Judy Backhaus
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 10:46 AM

URBANK — Lee Backhaus and Greg Serum were inducted into the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association's Hall of Fame on Friday night. The ceremony took place at the Wendelin Koep Sr. Stadium in Urbank and was preceded by a dinner where family and friends came to celebrate the accomplishment.

Both Backhaus and Serum expressed deep gratitude and humility for the honor with a special thanks to their wives whom they've been married to for 40 and 37 years, respectively, and to their families who've supported them for so many years, traveling to hundreds of games, as well as to the teammates they got to make many memories with.

"I've been so fortunate over the years to be with guys who go out and play the game the right, winning with class and dignity - to play hard and have fun," Serum said. "There have been times over the years on game day when I wished the game would rain out, and I'd get to stay home and relax a little bit. But then I'd get to the park, get ready and walk out onto the field with my teammates, and I'd think, 'There's no place I'd rather be right now, and that's thanks to [my teammates].'"

"I thank God every day that he gave me the God-given ability to play this game for as long as I have," Backhaus added.

The pair have been teammates for several decades. Backhaus joined the Classic Clippers when the club was formed in 1994, and Serum joined in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both men played high school ball for Alexandria. Backhaus went on to play at Minnesota State-Moorhead, where he set the school record for most games played in a season and earned all-conference honors. Serum began his college career at Fergus Falls Community College (now Minnesota State Community and Technical College) before transferring to MSU-Moorhead. Serum's run with the Classic Clippers has also seen him amass more innings pitch, at bats and games played than anyone else in the organization.

Mike Weber and Roger Johnson are also Classic Clippers players who are in the MSMABA Hall of Fame.

Gary Fritsch of Duluth and Tom Christianson of Urbank were also inducted into the MSMABA Hall of Fame.

The MSMABA was founded in 1979 with its Hall of Fame located in Jordan, MN at Clancy's Bar and Pizza Parlor, which is open every day but Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hall of Fame game and ceremony kicked off the MSMABA postseason, which will take place in Morris, concluding on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
What To Read Next
Dustin Bitzan Wissota Mods-DSC_7724.JPG
Sports
Viking Speedway: Familiar names win Saturday's features
20h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Ellie Sticha and Kaiya Chapin 9718.jpg
Sports
Golf: Kaiya Chapin and Ellie Sticha qualify for Regional Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Denise Anderson profile shot
Sports
The legacy of volleyball coach Denise Anderson lives on
2d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Dustin Bitzan Wissota Mods-DSC_7724.JPG
Sports
Viking Speedway: Familiar names win Saturday's features
20h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
1ibmK1dcOeG-qTNyGbpRgQRhfw1p_imgn.jpg
Community
Rotary Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee set for Aug. 16.
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
ListenAndLearn Roy and Patty Wicken.jpg
Local
Dementia is topic of upcoming Listen and Learn in Alexandria
22h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Rainbow over a field and road
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: After the rain
1d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson