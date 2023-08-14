Baseball: Two Alexandria Classic Clippers inducted into MSMABA Hall of Fame

URBANK — Lee Backhaus and Greg Serum were inducted into the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association's Hall of Fame on Friday night. The ceremony took place at the Wendelin Koep Sr. Stadium in Urbank and was preceded by a dinner where family and friends came to celebrate the accomplishment.

Both Backhaus and Serum expressed deep gratitude and humility for the honor with a special thanks to their wives whom they've been married to for 40 and 37 years, respectively, and to their families who've supported them for so many years, traveling to hundreds of games, as well as to the teammates they got to make many memories with.

"I've been so fortunate over the years to be with guys who go out and play the game the right, winning with class and dignity - to play hard and have fun," Serum said. "There have been times over the years on game day when I wished the game would rain out, and I'd get to stay home and relax a little bit. But then I'd get to the park, get ready and walk out onto the field with my teammates, and I'd think, 'There's no place I'd rather be right now, and that's thanks to [my teammates].'"

"I thank God every day that he gave me the God-given ability to play this game for as long as I have," Backhaus added.

The pair have been teammates for several decades. Backhaus joined the Classic Clippers when the club was formed in 1994, and Serum joined in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both men played high school ball for Alexandria. Backhaus went on to play at Minnesota State-Moorhead, where he set the school record for most games played in a season and earned all-conference honors. Serum began his college career at Fergus Falls Community College (now Minnesota State Community and Technical College) before transferring to MSU-Moorhead. Serum's run with the Classic Clippers has also seen him amass more innings pitch, at bats and games played than anyone else in the organization.

Mike Weber and Roger Johnson are also Classic Clippers players who are in the MSMABA Hall of Fame.

Gary Fritsch of Duluth and Tom Christianson of Urbank were also inducted into the MSMABA Hall of Fame.

The MSMABA was founded in 1979 with its Hall of Fame located in Jordan, MN at Clancy's Bar and Pizza Parlor, which is open every day but Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hall of Fame game and ceremony kicked off the MSMABA postseason, which will take place in Morris, concluding on Sunday, Aug. 20.