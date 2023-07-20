Baseball: Starbuck Jr. Legion topples Long Prairie
Starbuck started off the playoffs strong on Wednesday with a shutout win.
The Starbuck Jr. Legion 16U baseball team began the D2 North Central district playoffs with a quick 10-0 win over Long Prairie on Tuesday in five innings.
Starbuck now plays on the road on Friday against New London-Spicer at 6 p.m.
In Tuesday’s win, Starbuck scored in four of the five innings of play.
Luke Danielson and Marc Gruber had a team-high two hits. Danielson had a team-high four RBIs.
Gruber earned the win on the mound as he pitched a strong game throughout. He struck out five batters in four, and a third innings pitched.
Long Prairie - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 2
Starbuck - 2 0 4 3 1 - 10 10 3
STARBUCK PITCHING - Marc Gruber - 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Jackson Holmes - 0.2 IP - 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB
STARBUCK OFFENSE - Levi Johnson - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Marc Gruber - 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Connor Erickson - 1-3, R, RBI; Noah Jensen - 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Riley Dell - 0-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Connor Frey - 2-2, RBI, BB; Luke Danielson - 2-3, 4 RBI; Jackson Holmes - 1-3, R
