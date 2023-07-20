Baseball: Starbuck Jr. Legion topples Long Prairie

The Starbuck Jr. Legion 16U baseball team began the D2 North Central district playoffs with a quick 10-0 win over Long Prairie on Tuesday in five innings.

Starbuck now plays on the road on Friday against New London-Spicer at 6 p.m.

In Tuesday’s win, Starbuck scored in four of the five innings of play.

Luke Danielson and Marc Gruber had a team-high two hits. Danielson had a team-high four RBIs.

Gruber earned the win on the mound as he pitched a strong game throughout. He struck out five batters in four, and a third innings pitched.

Long Prairie - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 2

Starbuck - 2 0 4 3 1 - 10 10 3

STARBUCK PITCHING - Marc Gruber - 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Jackson Holmes - 0.2 IP - 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB