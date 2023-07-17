6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Starbuck Jr. Legion team earns No. 2 seed in sub-state playoffs

Starbuck had a 9-3 record in the regular season.

EP Baseball
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:16 PM

The Starbuck Junior Legion 16U team is the No. 2 seed in the D2 North Central Sub-State playoffs, after finishing the regular season with a 9-3 record.

Morris is the No. 1 seed in the 10-team tournament.

Starbuck ended the regular season with a split in a doubleheader against New London-Spicer on July 12.

New London-Spicer won game one, 7-5, but Starbuck won game two, 10-3.

New London-Spicer led 7-2 heading to the final inning of game one. Starbuck nearly mounted a comeback as they pushed three runs across, but New London-Spicer held on to win 7-5

Four runs in the first inning of game two helped Starbuck earn a 10-3 win in game two.

Jackson Holmes earned the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out three batters.

Marc Gruber and Noah Jensen each had two hits in the game. Jensen hit a home run and had three RBIs.

Starbuck begins the postseason with a game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Minnewaska High School against either the No. 7 seed Long Prairie or the No. 10 seed Benson.

The winner of that game plays at 6 p.m. on Friday at 6 p.m. (at the high seed) against either the No. 3 New London-Spicer or the No. 6 seed Upsala-Swanville Area.

The loser of Tuesday's game plays on Friday at 5 p.m. at Eden Valley-Watkins in an elimination game.

The sub-state tournament runs through July 29, 2023. The winner of the sub-state tournament heads to the 2023 D2 Junior Legion State Tournament from Aug. 4-6, 2023, in Granite Falls.

Game one -

Starbuck - 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 - 5 7 6

New London-Spicer - 1 3 2 1 0 0 X - 7 5 2

STARBUCK PITCHING - Marc Gruber - 6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO

STARBUCK OFFENSE - Levi Johnson - 1-3, R, BB; Marc Gruber - 1-3, R, BB; Connor Erickson - 1-4, R, RBI; Noah Jensen - 0-1, R, 2 BB; Riley Dell - 2-3, R, RBI; Luke Danielson - 1-4, RBI; Evan Friese - 0-3, RBI, BB; Caden Larsen - 1-2, RBI, BB

Game two -

New London-Spicer - 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 - 3 6 3

Starbuck - 4 0 1 3 0 2 X - 10 7 1

STARBUCK PITCHING - Jackson Holmes - W - 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

STARBUCK OFFENSE - Levi Johnson - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Marc Gruber - 2-4, 3 R; Connor Erickson - 0-2, R, 2 BB; Noah Jensen - 2-3, R, HR, 3 RBI; Riley Dell - 1-4, R, 3 RBI; Luke Danielson - 0-3, R, BB; Evan Friese - 0-3, BB; Caden Larsen - 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
