Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: South Dakota State adds Parker Prairie alum Alex Koep

Koep was a standout for the Minnesota-Crookston baseball program and will now play for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

2-Urbank, Alex Koep-DSC_9670.JPG
Alex Koep takes an at-bat during the Region 16C Tournament this summer. Koep shined on the mound in the Class C state tournament opener on Aug. 20, throwing seven strong innings where he struck out 12 to help the Urbank Bombers to a 4-2 win over the Sartell Muskies. Koep now plays college baseball at South Dakota State.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 3:28 PM

Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep has graduated from the University of Minnesota-Crookston and will play now for South Dakota State University.

Koep’s commitment was announced by the Jackrabbits in a tweet on July 12, 2023.

Koep played three seasons for Minnesota-Crookston, and as a pitcher, he had a 13-6 record in college. He had a 3.64 ERA, 158.1 innings pitched, allowing just 118 hits, 73 runs (64 earned), walking just 31 batters, and he struck out 192 batters.

In the 2023 season, Koep won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year award. He had a 7-1 record with a 2.43 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Minnesota-Crookston had a 38-20 record this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Dakota State had a 24-28 record this season at the NCAA DI level.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Jerrod Kelly.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Redbirds make the most of home-opener
36m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
0C7A0112.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Post 87's season ends in sub-state tournament
4h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
glenwoodlowry-legion-baseball-072123.02.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry punches ticket to D2 state tournament
5h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Russ Chapek Muskie.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Family on vacation catches 51-inch muskie on Lake Darling
5d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Bryce Hanstad
Prep
Golf: Hanstad takes second at MGA Amateur Championship
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Main photo option 1 - DSC_8082.JPG
Sports
Basketball: The Hoops District opens in Alexandria
8h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Sunset at Knute ball park
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A nice night at the ball park
1d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson