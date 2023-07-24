Baseball: South Dakota State adds Parker Prairie alum Alex Koep

Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep has graduated from the University of Minnesota-Crookston and will play now for South Dakota State University.

Koep’s commitment was announced by the Jackrabbits in a tweet on July 12, 2023.

The Jackrabbits add an experienced southpaw as Alex Koep signs as a graduate transfer after earning NSIC Pitcher of Year honors this past spring for Minnesota Crookston#GoJacks pic.twitter.com/ETryDA0RjV — Jackrabbit Baseball (@GoJacksBaseball) July 12, 2023

Koep played three seasons for Minnesota-Crookston, and as a pitcher, he had a 13-6 record in college. He had a 3.64 ERA, 158.1 innings pitched, allowing just 118 hits, 73 runs (64 earned), walking just 31 batters, and he struck out 192 batters.

In the 2023 season, Koep won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year award. He had a 7-1 record with a 2.43 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Minnesota-Crookston had a 38-20 record this year.

South Dakota State had a 24-28 record this season at the NCAA DI level.

