Baseball: Redbirds take second in Prior Lake

The Redbirds are now 7-5-1 on the year.

Redbirds Baseball.jpg
The 2023 Alexandria Redbirds baseball team.
Contributed photo
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:55 AM

The Alexandria Redbirds (a 50 and older baseball team) played in the Prior Lake Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and earned second place.

The Redbirds started the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Med City (Rochester) but beat the Prior Lake Eagles 4-2.

The Redbirds wrapped up the tournament on Sunday with a championship game loss to the Apple Valley Cardinals, 3-2.

In the championship game loss, two unearned runs made the difference in the Apple Valley win.

For Alexandria, Doug Breikreutz pitched all six innings and only gave up three hits, two walks, and struck out four.

In game one, Alexandria trailed 3-1 to Med City and scored once in the final inning (the sixth inning) but left two runners on as Med City held on to win. Greg Stehn pitched for most of the game for Alexandria.

In game two, Alexandria jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, and pitcher Greg Serum and the defense behind him held off Prior Lake in a 4-2 win.

Over the weekend, Jerrod Kelly had three runs and three doubles, while Lenny Sykora scored once, had two RBIs, and had four hits, as did Roger Johnson. Greg Stehn had three hits, while Jon Brundell, Doug Breikreutz, and Hollywood Anderson each had two. Serum, Cole Vendel, and Bob Brittin each had a hit as well.

Alexandria (7-5-1) is scheduled to host a doubleheader in Carlos against White Bear Lake (11-6) on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader. This is followed by a doubleheader on the road against St. Michael (13-8).

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
