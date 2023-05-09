Baseball: Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep named NSIC Pitcher of the Year; makes all-conference team
Koep is the first player in Minnesota-Crookston history to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year award.
Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep (2020) has been an ace on the mound this season for the University of Minnesota-Crookston baseball team.
As a senior, he leads the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in lowest ERA (2.53), has allowed the least amount of hits (34), and held opposing batters to a .169 batting average (a conference-best among 33 qualified pitchers).
In a Tuesday press release, Koep was named the NSIC's Pitcher of the Year and was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team ahead of this weekend’s conference tournament in North Dakota.
Koep is the first player in Minnesota-Crookston’s history to earn this honor.
The left-hander had a 7-1 record in the regular season.
Minnesota-Crookston (NCAA DII) had a 36-18 (26-10 NSIC) record in the regular season and earned the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs.
Koep and the Golden Eagles begin the NSIC Playoffs (double-elimination format) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with a game against Minot State at 6 p.m. The tournament runs through Saturday, May 13, 2023.
