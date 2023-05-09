Baseball: Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep named NSIC Pitcher of the Year; makes all-conference team

Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep (2020) has been an ace on the mound this season for the University of Minnesota-Crookston baseball team.

As a senior, he leads the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in lowest ERA (2.53), has allowed the least amount of hits (34), and held opposing batters to a .169 batting average (a conference-best among 33 qualified pitchers).

In a Tuesday press release, Koep was named the NSIC's Pitcher of the Year and was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team ahead of this weekend’s conference tournament in North Dakota.

Koep is the first player in Minnesota-Crookston’s history to earn this honor.

The left-hander had a 7-1 record in the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota-Crookston (NCAA DII) had a 36-18 (26-10 NSIC) record in the regular season and earned the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs.

Koep and the Golden Eagles begin the NSIC Playoffs (double-elimination format) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with a game against Minot State at 6 p.m. The tournament runs through Saturday, May 13, 2023.