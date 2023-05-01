Baseball: Legends split with Cyclones

ALEXANDRIA - Following Saturday’s win over Minnesota State Technical and Community College on Saturday, the Alexandria College baseball team hosted the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones on Sunday and went 1-1 in a doubleheader.

St. Cloud (14-9, 4-4 Minnesota Collegiate Athletic College) won game one, 4-1, but Alexandria (15-5, 6-3 MCAC) won game two, 6-5, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

In game one, Alexandria was held hitless but scored a run on a field choice in the first inning. St. Cloud scored once in the fourth, twice in the fifth, and once in the sixth inning to seal the game one win.

Alexandria, who is led by former St. Cloud head coach Jason Fischer, won game two on a walk-off.

With the game tied a five in the bottom of the seventh inning, Maddox Christensen hit an RBI single to give the Legends the win. Will Plowman scored the game-winning run.

Logan Bullock earned the win on the mound for Legends with one strikeout in two and thirds innings pitched.

Levi Lampert had a strong day at the plate in game two as he went 4-for-4, scored once and had an RBI.

Alexandria hosts Anoka-Ramsey College (6-18, 3-13 MCAC) in a Wednesday doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Prior to the first pitch of game one, there will be a ceremony.

Game one -

St. Cloud - 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 - 4 11 3

Alexandria - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 0 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 0-3, R; Carter Lang - 0-1, BB; Chuck Hackett - 0-3, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Burgum - 4.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Parker Jendro - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Caden Sand - 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO

Game two -

St. Cloud - 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 - 5 11 4

Alexandria - 0 1 3 1 0 0 1 - 6 10 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 4-4, R, RBI; Jacob Merrill - 2-4, R; Brady Goebel - 1-4, R, RBI; Chuck Hackett - 0-3, R; Will Plowman - 0-0, R; Felix Porras - 1-3, R; Calen O’Connell - 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddox Mortensen - 1-3, RBI; Josh Kossan - 0-2, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jalen Vorphal - 4.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Logan Bullock - 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

