99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Legends split with Cyclones

Alexandria College lost game one 4-1, but won game two on a walk-off.

Will Plowman-DSC_9314.JPG
Alexandria's Will Plowman rounds third base and heads home to score Alexandria College's first run at home in the school's history, on April 29, 2023. Blowman scored the game-winning run in game two of a doubleheader against St. Cloud Technical and Community College on April 30, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 01, 2023 at 8:31 AM

ALEXANDRIA - Following Saturday’s win over Minnesota State Technical and Community College on Saturday, the Alexandria College baseball team hosted the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones on Sunday and went 1-1 in a doubleheader.

St. Cloud (14-9, 4-4 Minnesota Collegiate Athletic College) won game one, 4-1, but Alexandria (15-5, 6-3 MCAC) won game two, 6-5, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

In game one, Alexandria was held hitless but scored a run on a field choice in the first inning. St. Cloud scored once in the fourth, twice in the fifth, and once in the sixth inning to seal the game one win.

Alexandria, who is led by former St. Cloud head coach Jason Fischer, won game two on a walk-off.

With the game tied a five in the bottom of the seventh inning, Maddox Christensen hit an RBI single to give the Legends the win. Will Plowman scored the game-winning run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Bullock earned the win on the mound for Legends with one strikeout in two and thirds innings pitched.

Levi Lampert had a strong day at the plate in game two as he went 4-for-4, scored once and had an RBI.

Alexandria hosts Anoka-Ramsey College (6-18, 3-13 MCAC) in a Wednesday doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Prior to the first pitch of game one, there will be a ceremony.

Game one - 

St. Cloud - 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 - 4 11 3

Alexandria - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 0 1 

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 0-3, R; Carter Lang - 0-1, BB; Chuck Hackett - 0-3, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Burgum - 4.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Parker Jendro - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Caden Sand - 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two - 

St. Cloud - 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 - 5 11 4

Alexandria - 0 1 3 1 0 0 1 - 6 10 3 

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 4-4, R, RBI; Jacob Merrill - 2-4, R; Brady Goebel - 1-4, R, RBI; Chuck Hackett - 0-3, R; Will Plowman - 0-0, R; Felix Porras - 1-3, R; Calen O’Connell - 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddox Mortensen - 1-3, RBI; Josh Kossan - 0-2, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jalen Vorphal - 4.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Logan Bullock - 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.
May 11, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Brock Depute-DSC_2009.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Legends set for battle with Minnesota North College-Itasca in Region 13 playoffs
May 10, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff