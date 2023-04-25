99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Legends split with CLC-Brainerd

The Legends sit at 12-3 with a busy week ahead.

EP Baseball
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM

The Alexandria College Legends baseball team split a doubleheader on the road against Central Lakes College-Brainerd on Monday and now sits at 12-3 (3-1 Minnesota College Athletic Conference) on the season.

CLC-Brainerd (12-7, 3-1 MCAC) controlled game one on the mound 3-0 and limited Alexandria to just two hits.

But in game two, Alexandria flipped the script, scoring 10 runs to win 10-0 in five innings.

Chuck Hackett and Brady Goebel each had two hits in the win and Hackett led the team in RBIs with two. Alexandria scored at least one run in the five innings.

Jalen Vorpahl was solid on the mound for the Legends as he struck out nine and allowed just two hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria plays a doubleheader at Ridgewater College on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Alexandria’s first-ever home games are scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. against Minnesota State Technical and Community College at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Game one - 

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 0

CLC-Brainerd - 0 0 0 0 1 2 X - 3 6 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - BB; Chuck Hackett - 1-3; Calen O’Connell - 1-3; Mason Conrad - BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Bergum - 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO

Game two -

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria - 2 3 2 2 1 - 10 9 1

CLC-Brainerd - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 4

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, R; Jacob Merrill - R; Carter Lang - 1-4, R, RBI; Chuck Hackett - 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Brady Goebel - 2-3, R BB; Felix Porra - 1-1, R, RBI, BB; Calen O’Connell - 1-3, R, RBI; Mason Conrad - 1-2, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jalen Vorpahl - W - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.
May 11, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Brock Depute-DSC_2009.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Legends set for battle with Minnesota North College-Itasca in Region 13 playoffs
May 10, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff