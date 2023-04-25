Baseball: Legends split with CLC-Brainerd

The Alexandria College Legends baseball team split a doubleheader on the road against Central Lakes College-Brainerd on Monday and now sits at 12-3 (3-1 Minnesota College Athletic Conference) on the season.

CLC-Brainerd (12-7, 3-1 MCAC) controlled game one on the mound 3-0 and limited Alexandria to just two hits.

But in game two, Alexandria flipped the script, scoring 10 runs to win 10-0 in five innings.

Chuck Hackett and Brady Goebel each had two hits in the win and Hackett led the team in RBIs with two. Alexandria scored at least one run in the five innings.

Jalen Vorpahl was solid on the mound for the Legends as he struck out nine and allowed just two hits.

Alexandria plays a doubleheader at Ridgewater College on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Alexandria’s first-ever home games are scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. against Minnesota State Technical and Community College at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Game one -

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 0

CLC-Brainerd - 0 0 0 0 1 2 X - 3 6 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - BB; Chuck Hackett - 1-3; Calen O’Connell - 1-3; Mason Conrad - BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Bergum - 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO

Game two -

Alexandria - 2 3 2 2 1 - 10 9 1

CLC-Brainerd - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 4

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, R; Jacob Merrill - R; Carter Lang - 1-4, R, RBI; Chuck Hackett - 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Brady Goebel - 2-3, R BB; Felix Porra - 1-1, R, RBI, BB; Calen O’Connell - 1-3, R, RBI; Mason Conrad - 1-2, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jalen Vorpahl - W - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO