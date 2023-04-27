Baseball: Legends split doubleheader with Ridgewater

The Alexandria College baseball team hit the road on Wednesday to face Ridgewater College in Willmar and walked away with one win and one loss.

Alexandria (13-4) won game one 13-11, but fell in game two 5-2.

After scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ridgewater led game one 11-10. Alexandria responded swiftly, scoring three runs in the top of the six to seal the win.

Lucas Burgum went 3-for-5 at the plate and had three RBIs. Jacob Merrill, Brady Goebel, and Carter Lang also had three RBIs in game one. Logan Bullock earned the win on the mound, striking out one in just over one inning pitched.

Alexandria plated two runs in the top of the second inning in game two of the doubleheader, but with a run in the bottom of the first and fourth, Ridgewater tied the game at two. Ridgewater scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

Alexandria plays on the road against the St. John’s University JV team at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and then hosts its first-ever home games on Saturday.

The Legends host Minnesota State Community and Technical College at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Game one -

Alexandria - 4 1 0 5 0 0 3 0 - 13 15 0

Ridgewater - 0 1 1 0 0 9 0 0 - 11 11 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB; Jacob Merrill - 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Carter Lang - 2-4, R, 3 RBI, BB; Chuck Hackett - 1-5, R; Brady Goebel - 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Lucas Burgum - 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; Austin Henrichs - 2-5, 2 RBI; Jack Theisen - 1-3, RBI, BB; Mason Conrad - 1-4, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Brock Depute - 5.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Caden Sand - 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB; Logan Bullock - W - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO

Game two -

Alexandria - 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 8 0

Ridgewater - 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 - 5 7 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-2, 2 BB; Jacob Merrill - 1-4, R; Carter Lang - 0-3, R, BB; Brady Goebel - 3-4, 2 RBI; Felix Porras - 2-3; Chuck Hackett - 1-4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Kai Mayfield - 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 SO; Chuck Hackett - 0.1, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO