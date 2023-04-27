99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, May 12

Sports

Baseball: Legends split doubleheader with Ridgewater

The Legends played some close games at Ridgewater College on Wednesday.

6.JPG
Alexandria Tech's Levi Lampert slides into home for a run during a college baseball game against Ridgewater on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM

The Alexandria College baseball team hit the road on Wednesday to face Ridgewater College in Willmar and walked away with one win and one loss.

Alexandria (13-4) won game one 13-11, but fell in game two 5-2.

After scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ridgewater led game one 11-10. Alexandria responded swiftly, scoring three runs in the top of the six to seal the win.

Lucas Burgum went 3-for-5 at the plate and had three RBIs. Jacob Merrill, Brady Goebel, and Carter Lang also had three RBIs in game one. Logan Bullock earned the win on the mound, striking out one in just over one inning pitched.

Alexandria plated two runs in the top of the second inning in game two of the doubleheader, but with a run in the bottom of the first and fourth, Ridgewater tied the game at two. Ridgewater scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

Alexandria plays on the road against the St. John’s University JV team at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and then hosts its first-ever home games on Saturday.

The Legends host Minnesota State Community and Technical College at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Game one - 

Alexandria - 4 1 0 5 0 0 3 0 - 13 15 0

Ridgewater - 0 1 1 0 0 9 0 0 - 11 11 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB; Jacob Merrill - 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Carter Lang - 2-4, R, 3 RBI, BB; Chuck Hackett - 1-5, R; Brady Goebel - 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Lucas Burgum - 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; Austin Henrichs - 2-5, 2 RBI; Jack Theisen - 1-3, RBI, BB; Mason Conrad - 1-4, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Brock Depute - 5.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Caden Sand - 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB; Logan Bullock - W - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO

Game two - 

Alexandria - 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 8 0

Ridgewater - 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 - 5 7 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-2, 2 BB; Jacob Merrill - 1-4, R; Carter Lang - 0-3, R, BB; Brady Goebel - 3-4, 2 RBI; Felix Porras - 2-3; Chuck Hackett - 1-4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Kai Mayfield - 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 SO; Chuck Hackett - 0.1, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
