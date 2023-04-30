Baseball: Legends show out in first-ever home game

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria College baseball team is in its inaugural season and started off its home slate of games on the right foot.

Alexandria led for the entirety of the game against Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Fergus Falls) on Saturday in what was an 8-5 win at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

"This feels good; anytime you can get a win, it feels good," Alexandria head coach Jason Fischer said.

Alexandria's Levi Lampert throws a pitch in the first inning against M State (Fergus Falls) on April 29, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. Lampert struck out six in what was Alexandria's first-ever win at home. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Saturday's home opener was a long time coming for the Legends. The addition of the team to the growing sports scene at Alexandria College was announced back on June 21, 2021.

The initial regular season home opener was supposed to happen earlier in April, but inclement weather changed things.

"We've sort of kind of been talking about that as a team; it's hard to get in any sort of a rhythm with the weather that we've had," Fischer said. "You don't know from day to day what the schedule is. We counted; we've had 24 games canceled so far this spring. We just got to find a way to finish the season strong and go into the playoffs, hopefully playing really well."

The Legends' first home run hit at Knute came in the bottom of the sixth inning as shortstop/pitcher Carter Lang launched a three-run home run to left center, giving the Legends an 8-2 lead.

"It was nice," Lang said of his home run. "We've all been working so hard in the winter, so hopefully, all of it pays off."

The Spartans cut into the Legends' lead by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Legends stopped the Spartans from there to earn win No. 14 of the season.

Alexandria's Will Plowman rounds third base and heads home to score Alexandria College's first run at home in the school's history, on April 29, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria (14-4, 5-2 MCAC) got the jump on M State (7-17, 1-6 MCAC) early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Jacob Merril hit an RBI double to start the first inning, while Brady Goebel hit an RBI single and later scored on an error.

The Legends got the bats going on Saturday with 13 hits.

On the mound, Levi Lampert earned the win for the Legends. The Upsala native struck out six Spartans in Saturday's win.

"Playing outside here for the first time was great," Lampert said. "We haven't been outside for practice at all. It's been a difficult season. You always have to be prepared for playing outside because you don't know what the weather is going to be like."

The Legends have made some noise in their inaugural season as they are currently second in the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference - Central, behind Central Lakes College (14-7, 3-1 MCAC).

The Legends have been ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll (No. 13) at times this season. They are currently receiving votes to be ranked (April 24 poll).

"Our goals are to come out, play hard, and play to our full potential," Lang said. "We all get along, and everyone treats each other with respect, and we're all positive people."

Alexandria has had this success despite having a team that is nearly entirely built up of newcomers to the collegiate level.

"We have 32 freshmen," Fischer said. "College baseball is significantly different than high school baseball. I think they feel confident at times, and maybe at times, they're second-guessing their own abilities just because they're so young. So I think it's kind of all over the board, to be completely honest."

Alexandria's Jacob Merrill (5) throws the ball from his knees to Brady Goebel (44) for an out during the college's first-ever home game on April 29, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

And with being so young and having early success, the Legends are excited about what they could become.

"This team is very talented, but they just have to figure out how to play college baseball," Fischer said. "In high school, they were the guys on their team playing against guys that are not even playing college baseball right now. They can be good; we've just got to play complete games. We kind of go into these lapses where we will come out and will dominate, and then we sort of just kind of put it cruise control, or we won't play very well and then realize, 'oh my gosh, the game is almost over with we need to put some runs up and then we'll put some runs up

Alexandria has won eight out of its last ten games, and so far this season, averaging 7.7 runs per game and only allowing 3.6 per game.

"Fischer brought a lot of good guys in, and we've all come in with a great mentality," Lampert said. "Everybody here has the same goal, and everybody wants to win. So when we come in with that mentality, then it just makes it a lot easier to come and get to work."

The Legends are back at home for games against St. Cloud Technical and Community College (12-7, 2-2 MCAC) at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Fischer coached at St. Cloud before taking the job at Alexandria. He amassed a 295-85 career record there and led St. Cloud to a fifth-place finish at the 2021 NJCAA Division III World Series.

1 / 4: Alexandria's Chuck Hackett slides home to score one of Alexandria College's eight runs in a 8-3 win over M State (Fergus Falls) on April 29, 2023. 2 / 4: Alexandria College head coach Jason Fischer (red jacket) talks with Felix Porras (left) before an at-bat during a game on April 29, 2023. 3 / 4: Alexandria College's Lucas Bergum (right) fist bumps Calen O'Connell (left) after O'Connell scored one of Alexandria College's 8-5 win over M State on April 29, 2023. 4 / 4: Alexandria College's Calen O'Donnell steps in for an at-bat during a game on April 29, 2023.

M State - 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 - 5 9 2

Alexandria - 3 0 1 0 0 4 X - 8 13 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 2-3, 2 R; Lucas Burgum - 2-3; Jacob Merrill - 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Carter Lang - 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR; Jack Thiesen - 1-2; Calen O’Connell - 1-2, R; Chuck Hacektt - 1-3, R; Austin Heinrichs - 1-3, BB; Brady Goebel - 1-4, R, RBI; Mason Conrad - 0-0, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Levi Lampert - W - 6 IP - 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 SO, 1 BB; Carter Lang - 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB

